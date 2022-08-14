After decades at the helms of Sara Lee Branded Apparel (now Hanesbrand) and Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina, Art Gibel retired in 2020.

Sort of.

Gibel, 72, continues to run a CEO-pace schedule as a volunteer. A longtime member of Housing Authority of Winston-Salem, he is chairman of the committee that oversees the HUD Choice Neighborhood Grant to redevelop Cleveland Avenue area homes.

Gibel is chairman of Governance and Strategy Committees for Partnership for Prosperity (P4P), which engages people with life experience in creating solutions that reduce poverty.

Through Greater Winston-Salem Inc. Emerging Leaders, he mentors two young business leaders, preparing them for volunteerism and board service.

He often quotes an African proverb: “Go fast, go alone. Go far, go together.”

“Have collaborations with many for-profit and nonprofit organizations. One nonprofit can’t do all that’s necessary, because the problems people have are so deep and multi-faceted. … Working together, we can deliver services in depth,” Gibel says.

Then there’s Reynolda Rotary, Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center Board, Crosby Scholars Capital Campaign, Northwest NC Community Foundation Board, NC Baptist Hospital Foundation Board.

Despite a lengthy list of honors and awards, Gibel considers his top accomplishments to be his 49-year marriage to wife, Kathy, and their two “great kids,” Jeff and Katie.

In “retirement,” he is enjoying more time with his family, traveling with Kathy and sharing one-on-one breakfasts with each of his five grandchildren. “I can wiggle my ears, much to the delight of my grandchildren,” he adds.

He takes pride in professional and philanthropic achievements, too.

“In 2012, we formed an independent affiliation with the Crosby Scholars Community Partnership, which helps students in public middle and high schools in Forsyth County prepare academically, financially and personally for college admission. This has allowed Crosby Scholars to expand to serve Iredell and Rowan counties as well.”

Goodwill launched the Access Center Adult High School in collaboration with Forsyth Tech in 2014.

“This innovative program gives adults over the age of 18 the opportunity to complete their high school diplomas (awarded by WS/FCS),” says Gibel’s nominator, Jaymie Eichorn, chief marketing officer at Goodwill.

Then came the Goodwill Good Neighbor grant program to financially support other “mission-aligned” nonprofit organizations across northwest North Carolina and an unsolicited $10 million gift to Goodwill in 2020 from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Born near Cleveland, as the oldest of four children, Gibel recalls a childhood of scouting, fishing, camping and studying. His mother’s devotion to the March of Dimes Campaign didn’t escape his notice.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in general business at Bowling Green University and was soon recruited by Procter & Gamble in Detroit, where he worked in sales for 15 years.

After three years with Ralston Purina, Gibel joined Sara Lee for marketing. He was promoted to president and CEO of Hanes Printables, a large division that sold T-shirts, sweatshirts and screen embroidery apparel. “I loved Printables – it allowed me to do it all,” he recalls. “Sara Lee encouraged community involvement.”

In 2006, he found the best of both worlds as president and CEO of the 31-county Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC.

“Some assumed that I would focus on the business end first, but we were already a highly successful retail operation, so I concentrated on the mission side – helping people, training, advising,” he says. The new mission statement became: “We create opportunities for people to enhance their lives through training, workforce development services, and collaboration with community organizations.”

Eichorn recalls Gibel’s early days there.

“Having worked for Art for half of my adult life (literally), I know that his influence positively shaped the person and leader that I strive to be today… I often apply principles I learned from him and quote many of his adages when coaching my team. I can honestly say that he’s the best boss I’ve ever had,” she says.