Brenda Diggs: Opening the door wider for those who follow

Brenda Diggs holds herself to some high standards, especially when it comes to making an impact and opening up opportunities in the community.

She’s not afraid to ask questions or push for answers, and she certainly doesn’t shy away from a challenge. It’s the reason Diggs is one of this year’s 7 Over Seventy award winners.

“Particularly being what I refer to as a double minority, a woman and an African American, I have had opportunities that many have not had,” says Diggs, 73. “I’m a believer that if the door opens for me, I have the responsibility to step in there, make it better, and open it wider for someone else.”

The award, offered annually by the Winston-Salem Journal and Senior Services, honors individuals for their commitment to giving back to the community at-large.

Throughout her career in banking, Diggs’ accelerated her community involvement by joining numerous committees and boards, focusing her efforts on Industries for the Blind, United Way of Forsyth County, and Forsyth Jail and Prison Ministries, to name a few.

Part of that work was laying the foundation for maximum long-term impact.