Brenda Diggs: Opening the door wider for those who follow

Brenda Diggs holds herself to some high standards, especially when it comes to making an impact and opening up opportunities in the community.
She’s not afraid to ask questions or push for answers, and she certainly doesn’t shy away from a challenge. It’s the reason Diggs is one of this year’s 7 Over Seventy award winners.
“Particularly being what I refer to as a double minority, a woman and an African American, I have had opportunities that many have not had,” says Diggs, 73. “I’m a believer that if the door opens for me, I have the responsibility to step in there, make it better, and open it wider for someone else.”
The award, offered annually by the Winston-Salem Journal and Senior Services, honors individuals for their commitment to giving back to the community at-large.
Throughout her career in banking, Diggs’ accelerated her community involvement by joining numerous committees and boards, focusing her efforts on Industries for the Blind, United Way of Forsyth County, and Forsyth Jail and Prison Ministries, to name a few.
Part of that work was laying the foundation for maximum long-term impact.
“What’s important was the seed was planted, and it was watered because many programs expanded and are still growing and flourishing,” Diggs says. “Some do the planting, some do the watering, and some reap the harvest.”
She was involved with The Winston-Salem Foundation’s Black Philanthropy Initiative, chairing the first committee, doling out grants and getting that tributary kick-started for years to come.
“Sometimes you aren’t there when the glory comes about, but these are the kinds of opportunities I’ve participated in that’s made a difference,” she says.
During the pandemic, Diggs served on the Entrepreneurial Advisory Board for the Greater Winston-Salem Minority Grant Program, meant to provide financial assistance for African American and Latino-owned businesses that were negatively impacted by COVID-19.
In prior years, Diggs was honored with The Winston-Salem Chronicle Woman of the Year Award, YWCA’s Women of Vision Leadership Award, and The Strong, Smart & Bold Award, awarded by the The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club.
This year, thanks to Gwendolyn Dervin, Diggs can add 7 Over Seventy to that list.
“I have watched Mrs. Diggs tirelessly give to the community, always striving to help others and make a positive difference in their lives,” Dervin says. “The principle of a true servant leader is shown by the action and deed of an individual — and I have seen this fervently demonstrated by Brenda in her servanthood across this community.”
It’s clear that Diggs’ passion for community empowerment has left a lasting impression on the Twin City. So long as you follow her three tips for getting involved, you can leave a lasting impact, too.