Brenda Evans: Lifelong servant strives to help those in need

Brenda Evans is a lifesaver. Literally.

Evans, 76, has dedicated her life’s work to helping feed, house and care for those in need.

“Her contribution to this community has been mammoth!” says the Rev. Ginny Britt, who nominated Evans for the 7 Over Seventy Award.

Evans spent 21 years at the Forsyth County Department of Social Services. There, she wore many hats, including director of income maintenance services, director of child protective services, director of intake services and deputy director.

As deputy director, Evans was responsible for the implementation, management and assessment of all services provided by the department, including Family and Children’s services, adult services and child-support enforcement.

Prior to her time at FCDSS, Evans served as director of the Problem Center at Experiment in Self-Reliance for 18 years and field director at the Piedmont Triad Girl Scout Center for four years.

Her many community endeavors include Crisis Control Ministry, Habitat for Humanity, Battered Women’s Services and the Foodbank of Northwest North Carolina, Leadership Winston-Salem (Class of ’90), the Mayor’s Task Force on Violence Reduction and the WSF Women’s Leadership Council Steering Committee.