Evelyn Terry: Legislator remains focused on public service

N.C. Rep. Evelyn Terry may be a Democrat serving her fifth term in the state legislature, but her first government assignment came from a Republican president.
In 1971, at the request of President Richard Nixon, Terry accompanied her grandfather, brickmaker George Black, and the U.S. Agency for International Development to teach people in Guyana how to make clay bricks to build houses.
Today, Black’s statue stands in front of the Forsyth County Government Center.
In her 77 years, Terry has demonstrated the same work ethic and compassion she did during her time with the USAID. She serves District 71 in the N.C. General Assembly. Terry has served on the Commerce/Labor, Appropriations, Education, Universities and Environment committees.
She’s introduced 108 bills in the current session and works to reduce poverty and ensure economic opportunities.
“Evelyn stands out for her dedication to making our community better for all of its citizens,” says Gwynne Taylor, who nominated Terry for the 7 Over Seventy award. “She has been a leader in working to ensure economic opportunities for all, especially by investing in education.”
Outside of her public service career, Terry has played a huge role in community development and volunteerism. She was chairwoman of the ABC of NC Child Development Center, where she advocated for much-needed services that benefit children on the autism spectrum. She also served on the board for the Arts Council of Winston-Salem.
She was a chairwoman for the Department of Social Services, which includes Child Protective Services, family counseling, food pantries, Medicaid assistance and many other services for residents of Forsyth County.
Additionally, Terry has served as principal at the George Black House and Brickyard, in honor of her grandfather. She worked to get the property nominated to the National Register of Historic Places and plans to use it as a place where young people can learn about Black’s entrepreneurship, perseverance and integrity. The George Black House and Brickyard is also distinguished as Local Landmark Designation #125 by the Historical Society of Winston-Salem Forsyth County.
Black’s craftsmanship is on display in bricks around Winston-Salem, including the Old Salem area, the Salem College Library, the former Wells Fargo branch at 916 W. Fourth Street and the former YCWA on Glade Street.
Terry has also served with Experiment in Self Reliance, Winston-Salem State University, the Winston-Salem Housing Authority and the United Way Board of Directors. She is also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Inc.
“Evelyn Terry has spent almost five decades working to create change and make a better life for many who have been left behind in our community,” Taylor says. “Over the years she has developed ideas, organized, researched and written grant proposals totaling almost $50 million that have helped domestic workers, low wage and no wage earners, high school dropouts and others lacking economic opportunity. She is an inspiration for many and a tireless advocate for the betterment of our community.”