Evelyn Terry: Legislator remains focused on public service

She was a chairwoman for the Department of Social Services, which includes Child Protective Services, family counseling, food pantries, Medicaid assistance and many other services for residents of Forsyth County.

Additionally, Terry has served as principal at the George Black House and Brickyard, in honor of her grandfather. She worked to get the property nominated to the National Register of Historic Places and plans to use it as a place where young people can learn about Black’s entrepreneurship, perseverance and integrity. The George Black House and Brickyard is also distinguished as Local Landmark Designation #125 by the Historical Society of Winston-Salem Forsyth County.

Black’s craftsmanship is on display in bricks around Winston-Salem, including the Old Salem area, the Salem College Library, the former Wells Fargo branch at 916 W. Fourth Street and the former YCWA on Glade Street.

Terry has also served with Experiment in Self Reliance, Winston-Salem State University, the Winston-Salem Housing Authority and the United Way Board of Directors. She is also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Inc.