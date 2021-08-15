Frank James: Doctor remains a force to be reckoned with

James would serve on the American Board of Anesthesiology until his retirement in 2001.

“I think that’s one lesson that’s really important for anybody: Get involved with things before you retire,” he says. “You’re not going to wake up when you retire and ask, ‘What do I do? What is my purpose?’ I’ve found that ever since I stopped my paying job, there’s plenty to get involved in.”

Once settled into his retirement, James increased his involvement with Experience in Self-Reliance, which helps reduce poverty and homelessness by helping people help themselves, and he continued to represent the organization by serving as a chairman on the board of directors.

“Dr. James’ compassion for the working poor has enabled ESR to forge ahead with its mission in many ways,” says Twana Reobuck, executive director of ESR. “Dr. James is a man that demonstrates wisdom and a caring heart daily; he brings a calming spirit when he walks into the room. Our community is a better place because of his commitment.”

Today, though no longer a sitting member of the board, James still lends a hand in ESR efforts, as well as the Winston-Salem Symphony. He enjoys staying active through daily walks and being an active participant in the Demon Deacon Club at Wake Forest University.

“I’m always in awe of how hard people in nonprofits work,” he says humbly. “A lot of them could do other things that could pay a whole lot more and instead they’re giving their time and efforts. It’s inspirational to see how dedicated people are to their organizations.”