It's our seventh year honoring seven

This is the seventh year Senior Services and the Winston-Salem Journal have partnered to present the 7 Over Seventy awards, honoring the contributions of older adults who have greatly impacted Forsyth County through their careers, community service and civic and social engagement.

That’s 49 community leaders we’ve honored over the years, reflecting more than 2,000 years of service among them.

This year’s honorees are Richard Davis, Shirley Eaton, Art Gibel, David Peay, William Reingold, James Rousseau and Martha Wood.

These men and women are an inspiration, passionate about bettering their community and sharing their blessings with others.

We hope you’ll enjoy their stories in the coming pages. Find more photos of our honorees through the years, plus a special video at journalnow.com/7overseventy.

The sold-out 7 Over Seventy luncheon is Aug. 18 at The Millennium Center in downtown Winston-Salem.

This year’s 7 Over Seventy title sponsor is Savers Health. Gold sponsors are Forsyth Medical Supply and Wake Forest University Life Long Learning, and silver sponsors are Goodwill Industries, Baptist Retirement Homes, Salemtowne, Winston-Salem Recreation & Parks and Winston-Salem State University.

Thank you to these sponsors, along with those who nominated and helped select our honorees and to you, our readers, for helping us celebrate these hometown heroes!