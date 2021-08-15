James Blackburn: Coach offers hands-on help to teens

Ever since James Blackburn earned a second opportunity to do life right, he’s remained concentrated on helping others seize their moment.

That small army of individuals he’s helped over the years have since become his biggest fans.

Blackburn, 76, has been awarded one of this year’s 7 Over Seventy Awards presented by the Winston-Salem Journal and Senior Services — and he has his personal fan club to thank for that.

“It’s good to know that my work has been noticed and to feel like I made a difference in the community,” says Blackburn, who spent nine months in prison as a young adult. “When I started out on this journey, it wasn’t my plan.”

Much of Blackburn’s volunteerism was heavily focused on adolescents, specifically high-risk, Black teens. During his time with the YMCA, Blackburn spent time in the community encouraging and recruiting should-be athletes, knowing the camaraderie and coaching would leave a positive, lasting impact.

Inspired to tackle even more volunteer efforts, he worked directly with athletes who ran track, baseball, and basketball.