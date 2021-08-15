James Blackburn: Coach offers hands-on help to teens

Ever since James Blackburn earned a second opportunity to do life right, he’s remained concentrated on helping others seize their moment.
That small army of individuals he’s helped over the years have since become his biggest fans.
Blackburn, 76, has been awarded one of this year’s 7 Over Seventy Awards presented by the Winston-Salem Journal and Senior Services — and he has his personal fan club to thank for that.
“It’s good to know that my work has been noticed and to feel like I made a difference in the community,” says Blackburn, who spent nine months in prison as a young adult. “When I started out on this journey, it wasn’t my plan.”
Much of Blackburn’s volunteerism was heavily focused on adolescents, specifically high-risk, Black teens. During his time with the YMCA, Blackburn spent time in the community encouraging and recruiting should-be athletes, knowing the camaraderie and coaching would leave a positive, lasting impact.
Inspired to tackle even more volunteer efforts, he worked directly with athletes who ran track, baseball, and basketball.
Pop Warner Football and Little League Baseball were programs he was passionate, about and he was a coach in some shape or form for a combined 50 years. He felt as though athletics taught sportsmanship, leadership, teamwork, self-confidence, and motivation. This kept a lot of them off of the streets and out of trouble.
“It let me be hands-on for the high-risk kids,” Blackburn says.
He was involved in the inception of the Project Fresh Start, which today is known as Successful Outcomes After Release.
An Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor for several years, Blackburn attended many meetings, giving persons in need an opportunity to come in and regroup their lives.
“Blackburn is a force in the Winston-Salem community. He is well-known by those who have been impacted in a positive way through his counseling, lectures and one-on-one conversations,” says Audrey Franklin, who nominated Blackburn for the award. “He has ― and still is ― dedicated to making a difference in the lives of others. He stays in tune to the challenges of today so he can continue to share his wisdom.”
Throughout the many years of giving back to the community, Blackburn has been recognized several times. His accolades all focus on his volunteerism and include the Winston-Salem Chronicle’s Carl Russell Lifetime Community Service Award.
It takes a village to make a difference, but it seems that James Blackburn has made a difference to a group of people the size of a small village.
“That’s what life is all about, trying to make a difference,” he says.