Lucy Paynter: For Christian educator, blessings inspire a giving spirit

Lucy Paynter, 74, has spent most of her adult life serving at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Winston-Salem, either as a volunteer or staff member.
In her years as director of Christian Education at St. Paul’s, Paynter created a robust and successful program for adults and children.
“Serving and caring for others are what defines Lucy Paynter’s life, as evidenced in both her professional and volunteer careers,” says Caroline Kinser, who nominated Lucy Paynter for the 7 Over Seventy honor.
“Lucy brought the four-year Education for Ministry Program from the University of the South to St. Paul’s, and it has remained a very successful ongoing ministry and education program there,” Kinser says.
In addition to playing a large role on the spiritual growth of members at St. Paul’s, Paynter initiated, designed and implemented a 14-year Sunday School program for the children of the parish and established a small-group ministry to meet the needs of hundreds.
“Through Lucy’s hard work and inspiration, she’s not only left a lasting impact within the four walls of St. Paul's, but also in the greater community through various outreach programs,” Kinser says.
“What Lucy does that makes her outstanding is simply being herself,” she says.
Outside of her work at St. Paul’s, Paynter has been an active force for the Bethesda Center for the Homeless, serving as a board member, volunteer and capital campaign co-chairman. Over a six-year period Paynter served 10+ hours a week at Bethesda, bringing light to the organization and influencing her circle of friends to join her. In 2005, Paynter co-chaired Bethesda’s Capital Campaign, which was launched to fund the building of a men and women’s emergency shelter when the city closed the existing shelter. The campaign exceeded its goal of $2.5 million and went on to fund the building of a day shelter that houses case management and staff offices.
Paynter has also played a deep part in the Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem for the past 20 years, where she is a current member and former board chairwoman. During her various Salvation Army roles, Paynter has taken part in elements of strategic planning, community awareness, fundraising and events.
In each of her service roles, Paynter’s infectious spirit and compassion not only propelled her to go to great lengths for the organization but encouraged others around her to join her in the work.
"She is a quiet mover and shaker who gets things done, all the while uplifting and motivating those in her sphere. She is a model of servant leadership.”
Paynter says she feels honored to receive the 7 Over Seventy award.
“I am grateful that community service and volunteerism is being held up and honored,” she says. “Every one of the 7 over Seventy, I am sure, can say that it is our joy to participate in service that makes our community a better place. We each have been given so much and it is only right we return the favor when we can.”