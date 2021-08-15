Lucy Paynter: For Christian educator, blessings inspire a giving spirit

Outside of her work at St. Paul’s, Paynter has been an active force for the Bethesda Center for the Homeless, serving as a board member, volunteer and capital campaign co-chairman. Over a six-year period Paynter served 10+ hours a week at Bethesda, bringing light to the organization and influencing her circle of friends to join her. In 2005, Paynter co-chaired Bethesda’s Capital Campaign, which was launched to fund the building of a men and women’s emergency shelter when the city closed the existing shelter. The campaign exceeded its goal of $2.5 million and went on to fund the building of a day shelter that houses case management and staff offices.

Paynter has also played a deep part in the Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem for the past 20 years, where she is a current member and former board chairwoman. During her various Salvation Army roles, Paynter has taken part in elements of strategic planning, community awareness, fundraising and events.

In each of her service roles, Paynter’s infectious spirit and compassion not only propelled her to go to great lengths for the organization but encouraged others around her to join her in the work.

"She is a quiet mover and shaker who gets things done, all the while uplifting and motivating those in her sphere. She is a model of servant leadership.”