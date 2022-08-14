There’s a pattern to Richard Davis’ community service efforts.

For more than 50 years, this Winston-Salem native has focused his attention on equity and education, serving on numerous boards and contributing financially to educational scholarships and programs.

“I’ve been able to see all aspects of living in Winston-Salem. I’ve seen progress made in many, many areas. I’ve seen progress made today and eroded tomorrow,” he says.

“I think the most important thing a person can do is to try to make sure they have a good education. There’s nothing that I can think of that changes people’s lives more than education.”

Davis grew up at a time when Winston-Salem neighborhoods were segregated. He’s lived most of his life — minus a few years in the military and college — in the historically Black Boston-Thurmond neighborhood. His grandmother helped his parents raise him and was a great influence. He also admired teachers, principals and business leaders in his community.

“I had many role models,” he says. “I wanted always to have a business acumen, and I always admired Black men who were running businesses.”

Davis admired their professionalism and how they carried themselves.

“They looked dignified and well-dressed,” he recalls. “I thought, that’s what I wanted to be when I grow up, and I ended up in a field where I could wear a necktie every day.”

In college, he served in the U.S. Air Force, which took him throughout the South Pacific and East Asia. After earning an accounting degree from the University of Maryland, Davis worked for the Internal Revenue Service in Greensboro. From there, he went to Wachovia Bank, before starting his own accounting firm, Davis Management Services, which he ran for 41 years.

“He has given generously of his time and financial resources to benefit thousands of people in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County,” says Nicholas Daves, who nominated Davis for the 7 Over Seventy awards.

Davis’ service includes: the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust, Senior Services, the United Way, the Rotary Club of Winston-Salem, the Winston-Salem Foundation and Appalachian State University’s Board of Trustees.

He’s also served as chairman of the Board of Equalization and Review of Forsyth County for the past 15 years. In 2021, he was Winston-Salem’s Philanthropist of the Year.

Davis’ community involvement began with two terms on the Board of Aldermen during the ‘70s. He was the first Black member to represent the city’s North Ward.

“It was very challenging. It was educational. I had an idea of what I wanted our city to be, and serving on the board of Aldermen gave me the opportunity to make it happen,” he says.

He worked to improve city streets and services in the North Ward, such as paving roads and installing street lights and sidewalks.

Today, Davis wants to raise the literacy rate at Kimberley Park Elementary School, his alma mater. Upon learning that reading scores there were below average, Davis started The Literacy Project.

“My grandmother used to tell me, live your life so that when you leave it, you leave it in better shape than when you came into it,” he says. “I always tried to make people’s lives better and to look out for the underdog.”