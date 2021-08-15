Samuel Stevenson: Pastor strives to improve Winston-Salem’s race relations

The Rev. Samuel Stevenson spent the beginning of his career working in the mental health field only to realize 10 years later that he was hungry to make even more of a difference.
This sudden hunger led to an involvement in tempering Winston-Salem’s race relations in the 1980s, a behind-the-scenes attempt to dampen the impending storm.
Because of his efforts, Stevenson, 76, is a winner of this year’s 7 Over 70 Award presented by the Winston-Salem Journal and Senior Services.
“It’s a great honor to be recognized at a later age,” says Stevenson, a Presbyterian minister in Winston-Salem. “Much of what you see in this calling, much of what we do and what I say to you, is part of the joy of living.”
As part of the 1963 Community Health Centers Act, funding for mental health centers around the nation increased while a focus on institutionalized treatment was weakening, and Stevenson was integral to the movement.
“During my 10th year with the National Institute of Mental Health, I felt a sense of calm — more of a call — to do something different,” Stevenson says. “I just had a hunger to get back to something more hands-on.”
Something more hands-on included a focus on race relations in Winston-Salem after a few local incidents were sparked by the Los Angeles Police Department’s use of force against Rodney King in 1991. Stevenson helped co-found the Winston-Salem Presbyterian Interracial Dialogue, which encouraged a congregation of several Presbyterian churches to engage in dialogue related to race relations.
His 2002 Echo Award presented by The Winston-Salem Foundation was bestowed for his work creating and leading the Presbyterian Interracial Dialogue, a thriving force for community reconciliation, education and building friendships.
“We tried to create a climate of openness and a sense of confidence and trust,” Stevenson says. “We weren’t there to attack, tear down, or dismantle anyone.”
Stevenson’s involvement also included serving as a board member of the Forsyth Jail & Prison Ministries, where he volunteered to provide worship and Bible study with inmates in prison. He was a volunteer counselor at local schools, where he helped prepare students for end-of-year exams, lowering the high school dropout rate. And lastly, he served on a Family Services of Forysth County domestic violence and child abuse committee, where he educated the community at-large about warning signs and prevention.
“It feels greatly humbling,” he says. “I’m thankful, and I’d like to do more. This renewal of energy is so awesome.”
Stevenson was nominated for the award by Linda Jackson Barnes, who’s all too familiar with his pious demeanor.
“Dr. Stevenson continues to provide servant leadership, a commitment to equality, justice, education, and opportunities for all. He is a rare, faith-based leader of teaching and giving to the young and the senior citizens of Winston-Salem Forsyth County,” she says. “This is who Dr. Samuel Stevenson is, always serving others.”