Samuel Stevenson: Pastor strives to improve Winston-Salem’s race relations

The Rev. Samuel Stevenson spent the beginning of his career working in the mental health field only to realize 10 years later that he was hungry to make even more of a difference.

This sudden hunger led to an involvement in tempering Winston-Salem’s race relations in the 1980s, a behind-the-scenes attempt to dampen the impending storm.

Because of his efforts, Stevenson, 76, is a winner of this year’s 7 Over 70 Award presented by the Winston-Salem Journal and Senior Services.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized at a later age,” says Stevenson, a Presbyterian minister in Winston-Salem. “Much of what you see in this calling, much of what we do and what I say to you, is part of the joy of living.”

As part of the 1963 Community Health Centers Act, funding for mental health centers around the nation increased while a focus on institutionalized treatment was weakening, and Stevenson was integral to the movement.

“During my 10th year with the National Institute of Mental Health, I felt a sense of calm — more of a call — to do something different,” Stevenson says. “I just had a hunger to get back to something more hands-on.”