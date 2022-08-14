Tikkun olam.

It’s a concept in Judaism referring to various forms of action intended to repair and improve the world.

This has been William Reingold’s lifelong guiding principal.

A native New Yorker, he made Winston-Salem home more than 40 years ago when he enrolled at Wake Forest University School of Law. He stayed, he says, because it was remarkably different from where he grew up.

He started his law career as an assistant district attorney in Winston-Salem, and less than three years later, he was on the bench.

“I chose to stay here, and I’ve never ever regretted it,” he says.

Reingold, a retired Chief District Court judge, 21st Judicial District, served 27.5 years on the bench — 15 as chief judge.

“I have appreciated the opportunities my career has allowed me to make a difference in the lives of people in my community,” he says.

He started a number of specialized courts, including those for truancy, mental health and juvenile drug treatment. His time on the bench also gave him insight into community needs and influenced how he serves.

“I’m aware that community problems are very complicated, but when you boil things down, it really takes so little to make a positive impact on others,” he says. “If many people would give a little of their time, their resources, their energy, then that begins to add up, and you can collectively really move the needle on some of these issues.”

Reingold saw many families in his courtroom because of domestic violence and was moved by it.

“I was very frustrated that anybody would wake up in the morning and be fearful for their lives and their wellbeing and the wellbeing and lives of their children,” he says.

Family Services helped many of these families with services aimed to protect, counsel, support and empower them.

So when Reingold retired, he volunteered with the organization, leading the governing board, creating an internal culture of philanthropy and significantly increasing its fundraising efforts.

Accomplishments under his board leadership include:

522 percent increase in unrestricted giving, 2014-2019

300 percent increase in number of donors, 2014-2019

Secured the largest four individual gifts in agency history, 2014-2019

Grew the leadership giving society (gifts of $1,000 and above) from 11 inaugural members to 185, 2013-2021

Completed a $3.7 million capital campaign at 107 percent of goal

Grew from a $6.5 million agency to a $12.5 million agency, 2014-2019

“When Bill commits, he commits 10,000 percent,” says Michelle Speas, who nominated Reingold for the 7 Over Seventy honor. “He is a fierce advocate for women, children and families as reflected in his professional career and volunteer interests.”

She also calls him “a kind, inspiring and thoughtful leader and friend.”

Reingold is the board president for Temple Emanuel and serves on the Wake Forest Law School Board of Visitors. His love of movies led to his serving as board chairman for the RiverRun International Film Festival. He treasures that experience because it’s how he met his wife, Peggy.

All of his work and volunteerism circles back to Tikkun olam.

“That cliche that you get more out of it than you give — it’s true,” he says.