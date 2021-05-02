Fine dining is not just about food. It’s about the experience.

Bernardin’s in downtown Winston-Salem, known for its impeccable service and local seasonal ingredients, had to do more than switch to takeout when the pandemic closed indoor dining.

“We had to shut down for weeks and change our business model from a fine dining experience, to a take-home-with-you experience,” co-owner Freddy Lee says. “Most of our dishes do not accommodate that type of model, but we did our best.

“We eventually were able to re-open at a lower capacity, and serve the community, which we love so dearly,” he says. “We operated on a smaller-scale menu that still provided our customers with the sophisticated American cuisine Bernardin’s is known for.”

The upscale restaurant, located in the historic brick building on Fourth Street that once housed the Zevely House restaurant, specializes in seafood, lamb, veal and beef.

And now, outdoor dining.

“We recently renovated our outdoor patio dining area for a sleek and enjoyable outdoor dining,” Lee says.

That patio is one of the features that appeal to cautious diners, he says. The restaurant also offers a private dining room.

“We are operating on all safety protocols, and offer outdoor patio dining, as well as private rooms available by reservation,” Lee says.

This content was produced in partnership with the advertising department. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display.