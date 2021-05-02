Though COVID-19 changed that, it didn’t change Blue’s customer focus.

“We concentrated on making everyone feel safe and comfortable during the pandemic,” says Sam Strong, general manager. “I have multiple seating areas, from the patio to the private dining room and can spread and isolate people to their comfort level.

Bleu has also upgraded its takeout and delivery options.

“ We specialize in customer service, where you are a friend in our house rather than just another person in a sterile environment,” Strong says .

Bleu Restaurant serves “Inventive American” cuisine that relies on constant creative menu developments, always using the freshest ingredients available.

“We are a full service restaurant and bar that provides dine in, delivery, take out and catering services with full menu options from everything from sandwiches to steaks,” Strong says.

“We have been open for 14 years and have many loyal friends who support us and we do our best to continue to keep them coming back,” Strong says. “Every week we see friends we haven't seen for over a year and it's wonderful to be reunited with everyone!”

