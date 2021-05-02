At your Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse tableside, Gauchos hand carve 16 different cuts of meat, grilled to perfection.

“We are an all-you-can-eat steakhouse. How cool is that?” says Joel Evans, managing partner.

“We are an authentic Churrascaria,” Evans says. “The house special, Picanha, is a very flavorful, buttery cut of sirloin.”

Cowboy also recently added Garlic Parmesan Wings and Cajun Ribeye to the menu.

COVID restrictions closed the restaurant for a while. As indoor dining reopened, the restaurant offered its “amazing meats and specialty desserts” but temporarily halted buffet options including the salad bar.

“To ensure the maximum safety for our guests, we are requiring masks be worn, 6-foot increments are marked off at the salad bar to promote social distancing, and we make gloves and hand sanitizer readily available,” Evans says.

Cowboy offers an "Early Bird Special" available Monday through Thursday if you’re seated by 6 p.m. (Be sure to mention the special to the server when seated, Evans says.)

The restaurant also offers private dining areas for bridal parties, conference meetings and birthday parties.

“We are excited to get back to normal, and provide a unique and fun dining experience for all!” says co-owner Freddy Lee.

This content was produced in partnership with the advertising department. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display.