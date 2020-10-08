Greensboro: Explore the backroads in and around Greensboro

It can be hard to escape the rush of the day to day grind in an urban setting.

Despite Greensboro being one of North Carolina’s largest cities, it offers both an urban and rural element for those looking to get away. It’s easy to go back and forth, giving visitors the best of both worlds.

DO

Just outside the Guilford County and Greensboro line, the Rockingham County Quilt Trail continues to add new squares, giving residents of the county and surrounding areas the opportunity to view some of the most beautiful farms and sites around on some of the area’s best backroads.

The trail stretches from Mayodan to Ruffin east to west and from Eden to Reidsville north to south, encompassing all of Rockingham County.

Varying in size but large enough to be seen from one’s vehicle, the wood or aluminum quilt blocks along the trail are artists renderings of quilt squares, each displayed on barns and venues across the county. The scenic drive takes visitors into the county’s quaint towns and villages, across rivers and into beautiful rural areas as participants have the opportunity to see the authentic quilt blocks.