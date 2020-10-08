Greensboro: Explore the backroads in and around Greensboro

It can be hard to escape the rush of the day to day grind in an urban setting.
Despite Greensboro being one of North Carolina’s largest cities, it offers both an urban and rural element for those looking to get away. It’s easy to go back and forth, giving visitors the best of both worlds.
DO
Just outside the Guilford County and Greensboro line, the Rockingham County Quilt Trail continues to add new squares, giving residents of the county and surrounding areas the opportunity to view some of the most beautiful farms and sites around on some of the area’s best backroads.
The trail stretches from Mayodan to Ruffin east to west and from Eden to Reidsville north to south, encompassing all of Rockingham County.
Varying in size but large enough to be seen from one’s vehicle, the wood or aluminum quilt blocks along the trail are artists renderings of quilt squares, each displayed on barns and venues across the county. The scenic drive takes visitors into the county’s quaint towns and villages, across rivers and into beautiful rural areas as participants have the opportunity to see the authentic quilt blocks.
Quilt trail participants may set their own pace, visiting all the sites in a day if time allows, or a few sites at a time for those who prefer a more leisurely pace.
“Visitors can also stop in stores and attractions such as Cedar Mountain Country Store in Mayodan,
Dividing Line Antiques in Eden or visit the Museum and Archives of Rockingham County,” says Robin Yount, tourism manager for the county. “The Quilt Trail is a celebration of the county’s local agriculture, community artists and rich cultural heritage, but it’s also much more than that. There is so much beauty and the unique communities each with their own personality that have so much to offer, and we hope that visitors will discover these things while traveling along the trail.”
REFRESH
Andrew Norman takes a lot of pride in the products his and his family’s company puts out. Fainting Goat Spirits (faintinggoatspirits.com), Greensboro’s only distillery, has been making national award–winning clear and aged liquors since 2016.
Located on Lewis Street downtown, the distillery specializes in vodka, gin, and whiskies. His gin, though, tends to stand out, and one of the first things you’ll notice it is that it doesn’t taste like gin.
Although Emulsion uses the standard juniper berries among its botanicals, it has a lot of spices that aren’t common — like cardamom, a spice often used in East Indian dishes.
“The recipe took about three years, just playing around with it,” says Norman, who spent many weekends at a local spice shop dialing in the ingredients.
Across the street from Fainting Goat is Boxcar Bar + Arcade (theboxcarbar.com/greensboro), which is fun for the entire family. The arcade has a slew of machines, including over 15 pinball machines, over 50 arcade cabinets including games like Skee-Ball, over 175 console games, and over 24 beer taps.
There’s free parking and popcorn, great outdoor seating, and dogs are allowed to venture in and out as they please.
LEARN
Take a trip to Elsewhere — and no, that’s not a fake place. Situated on Greensboro’s Elm Street, Elsewhere (goelsewhere.org) will soon be the world’s only artist-created, live-work museum once a large renovation is complete by 2021.
In 2003, George Scheer, the executive director, with help from Stephanie Sherman, created Elsewhere in a former thrift store long run by his grandmother, Sylvia Gray. The two turned it into a museum where people could make art from its massive remaining inventory through summer residencies.
Walking inside the museum, almost every single surface is an art installment of some shape or form. Exhibits range from window installments that display an assortment of objects to the Urban Green, an alley reclamation project.
If the odd and curious isn’t for you, The ACC Hall of Champions (acchallofchampions.net) celebrates past, present, and future conference success through the design and use of interactive displays, unique institutional exhibits, and multi-purpose program space that showcases the league’s storied history. The Hall features a combination of content that honors the academic and athletic accomplishments.
For more information on Guilford or Rockingham county, visit online at visitgreensboronc.com or visitrockinghamcountync.com.
