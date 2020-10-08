Hickory: Experience a life wellcrafted in Catawba County

Bakers Mountain’s six miles of trails take you along creeks where wildflowers bloom and up to one of the highest points in the county where blackberries grow wild. On some trails, visitors will actually descend before making the haul up the mountain. One of the trails takes you past an old homestead on the mountain, another leads past a stand of mountain laurel that explodes in color in the spring.

Riverbend has rolling hills that are perfect for casual hikers and great exercise for trail runners. The park has about 20 miles of trails, but the trails crisscross throughout the park, which means even the most industrious hiker will rarely get more than a couple of miles from the main parking lot. The shoreline trail offers great views of the Catawba River and the trail is also a great habitat for wildflowers, turtles, and frogs.

When you walk in to Olde Hickory Tap Room (oldehickorytaproom.com), the home of Olde Hickory Brewery in Hickory, it’s hard not to feel comfortable already.

Olde Hickory was started in 1994, making Hickory an early adopter in western North Carolina’s craft beer scene. Their beer is traditional and flavorful, perfect for any time — a cool break from a warm day or a cozy way to relax, with the warmth of the taproom wrapped around you.