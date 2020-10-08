Hickory: Experience a life wellcrafted in Catawba County

What exactly a day in Catawba County looks like can depend entirely on what you’re looking for.
It can range from relaxing with friends with a beer in hand, to an uphill hike with rewarding views, or even a lesson in science, art, or history. The best of Catawba County’s vast offerings can make a fulfilling day trip, and there are some things you shouldn’t miss.
Choosing among the area’s inviting activities is no easy task. If you like to get out in nature, you can try a steep trail or a stroll by the river. Beer, wine and other options abound. Numerous historical sites are scattered throughout the county.
Clearly, there’s a multitude of ways to spend time here — but this is the cream of the crop.
DO
The view from Riverbend Park or from the observation deck on Bakers Mountain (catawbacountync.gov/county-services/parks) would surely make the list.
Bakers Mountain sits along the western edge of Catawba County while Riverbend Park is located near the Oxford Dam, bordered by the Catawba River in eastern Catawba County. Both sites offer convenience, clearly marked trails, and a chance to commune with the natural beauty of this part of North Carolina.
Within 11 miles of downtown Hickory (albeit in opposite directions), these sites are accessible via Interstate 40. Both have sizable areas for parking and plenty of spots for a picnic. Bakers Mountain is particularly suited for people who prefer to get their nature fix from a picnic table while enjoying an al fresco meal.
Bakers Mountain’s six miles of trails take you along creeks where wildflowers bloom and up to one of the highest points in the county where blackberries grow wild. On some trails, visitors will actually descend before making the haul up the mountain. One of the trails takes you past an old homestead on the mountain, another leads past a stand of mountain laurel that explodes in color in the spring.
Riverbend has rolling hills that are perfect for casual hikers and great exercise for trail runners. The park has about 20 miles of trails, but the trails crisscross throughout the park, which means even the most industrious hiker will rarely get more than a couple of miles from the main parking lot. The shoreline trail offers great views of the Catawba River and the trail is also a great habitat for wildflowers, turtles, and frogs.
REFRESH
When you walk in to Olde Hickory Tap Room (oldehickorytaproom.com), the home of Olde Hickory Brewery in Hickory, it’s hard not to feel comfortable already.
Olde Hickory was started in 1994, making Hickory an early adopter in western North Carolina’s craft beer scene. Their beer is traditional and flavorful, perfect for any time — a cool break from a warm day or a cozy way to relax, with the warmth of the taproom wrapped around you.
Large silver steins hang above the bar, owned by regulars looking for a pint. Dark, worn, wooden tables and booths welcome you to sit down and spend some time sipping on beer from Catawba County’s largest brewery. Just outside the taproom is the newly revamped Union Square, the heart of downtown Hickory. Look out the window or sit outside to soak in the city.
If beer isn’t your thing, Catawba County’s wineries are popular. Catawba Farms Vineyard and Winery (catawbafarms.com/winery) offers a fun, inviting property where they make wine and beer. People travel from all around to visit the winery, which started as a farm and bed and breakfast, then expanded to add wine in 2017. Aside from the flavorful, well-balanced wine, Catawba Farms offers the perfect setting to enjoy it in.
There’s a historic farm building from the 1800s and almost 35 acres filled with outdoor seating, fields to explore, vineyards to wander and farm animals you can meet.
The winery is also easily accessible right on U.S. Business 321 in Newton. It’s close to the center of Catawba County and not far from the busy metro Charlotte area, but off the beaten path enough for a getaway.
LEARN
The Catawba Science Center (catawbascience.org) has been around since 1975 but the folks there continue to refresh and update.
Visitors, especially those with children, will not want to miss the saltwater and freshwater aquariums. The touch tanks do allow a close-up view of sharks and stingrays — and that’s a lot of fun even for us big kids.
Other highlights include an inventor’s workshop, the naturalist center, and gross labs. The Catawba Science Center is part of Hickory’s SALT (Sciences, Arts & Literature Together) Block in downtown, which can be a day trip in and of itself.
For more information on things to do in Hickory or Catawba County, visit visithickorymetro.com or call 828-322-1335.
