Marion: Lots of history to be had in McDowell County

McDowell County, with the communities of Marion and Old Fort and sharing Lake James with Burke County to the east and the Blue Ridge Parkway with Mitchell to the north, is a western North Carolina destination for fun.

A day trip is the best way to take in all that this beautiful foothills community has to offer.

DO

McDowell County is quickly earning an impressive reputation as a destination for hiking and biking. In fact, it’s already the home of four state hiking trails: the Mountains to Sea Trail, Fonta Flora State Trail (see more on page xx), Wilderness Gateway State Trail, and the Overmountain Victory State Trail.

Catawba Falls near Old Fort is located within the Pisgah National Forest. In 2012, the U.S. Forest Service opened a parking lot and restrooms for the waterfall hiking trails that go to the lower and upper sections of Catawba Falls. The nearby Kitsuma trail that runs from Black Mountain to Old Fort is very popular among mountain biking enthusiasts.