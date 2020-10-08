Marion: Lots of history to be had in McDowell County

McDowell County, with the communities of Marion and Old Fort and sharing Lake James with Burke County to the east and the Blue Ridge Parkway with Mitchell to the north, is a western North Carolina destination for fun.
A day trip is the best way to take in all that this beautiful foothills community has to offer.
DO
McDowell County is quickly earning an impressive reputation as a destination for hiking and biking. In fact, it’s already the home of four state hiking trails: the Mountains to Sea Trail, Fonta Flora State Trail (see more on page xx), Wilderness Gateway State Trail, and the Overmountain Victory State Trail.
Catawba Falls near Old Fort is located within the Pisgah National Forest. In 2012, the U.S. Forest Service opened a parking lot and restrooms for the waterfall hiking trails that go to the lower and upper sections of Catawba Falls. The nearby Kitsuma trail that runs from Black Mountain to Old Fort is very popular among mountain biking enthusiasts.
In the town of Old Fort, there are several businesses that cater to these hiking and cycling enthusiasts. Kitsbow (kitsbow.com) is a leading manufacturer of cycling apparel and accessories and you can purchase their top-quality products at their Old Fort location. The Old Fort Ride House is a part of Kitsbow and this place offers a coffee shop, clean restrooms, and food for those who have just come off the trail or are planning to embark on a journey into the mountains.
REFRESH
Downtown Marion is the home of Refinery 13, a taproom that serves a variety of North Carolina craft beer and wines — and has a good selection of wings. The restaurant has an outdoor seating area along Main Street and Sarah Barrier Jacobs is the owner and operator.
Mica Town Brewing (micatownbrewing.com) is McDowell County’s first craft brewery and it also has a nice outdoor seating area in the center of downtown Marion. Jason Snyder and his wife, Emily Causey, own and operate Mica Town. Causey also organized the pub crawl events in downtown Marion, which drew hundreds of people before COVID-19.
Keeper’s Cut Meadery serves mead in a beautiful and spacious setting. Owner Charlie Myers makes the mead and his partner, Kathryn Curran, helps operate the meadery, which has become a popular place for weddings, receptions, and special events.
In Old Fort, you can visit Hillman Beer (hillmanbeer.com), which expanded its Asheville operation into McDowell County last year. Hillman has an impressive lineup of craft beers and good food and the brewery has an outdoor seating area alongside the waters of Mill Creek.
LEARN
You can learn about the Southern Appalachian Mountains’ history and natural resources at four places in or near McDowell County.
Old Fort has the Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center (mgmnc.org) and it’s a regional branch of the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh. The Mountain Gateway Museum focuses on the history and heritage of the Southern Appalachian Mountains and western North Carolina. You can tour the museum’s exhibits about mountain life and check out the two authentic log cabins which were relocated to the site.
Marion has Historic Carson House (historiccarsonhouse.com), which is probably the most important historical site in McDowell County. This beautiful upland plantation was built by Irish immigrant, Col. John Carson, in 1793. Today, Historic Carson House is a museum dedicated to the early days of McDowell County history with all kinds of interesting historical artifacts. In 1843, the house served as the first seat of county government for McDowell when it was formed. Historic Carson House also has the Jubilee Arbor, which is a venue for special events, receptions, and weddings.
Located in northern McDowell on U.S. 221 North, Linville Caverns (linvillecaverns.com) is North Carolina’s only cavern that’s open to the public as a tourist attraction. Formed hundreds of millions of years ago, the limestone caverns are located within Humpback Mountain and are privately owned. The caverns are open to the public year-round for guided tours and the attraction has been open for tours since the late 1930s.
Just over the county line near Little Switzerland, you can visit the Museum of North Carolina Minerals. This museum, alongside the Blue Ridge Parkway, highlights the area’s rich mineral resources and the mining heritage. There are hands-on, interactive exhibits that explore the creation of the Blue Ridge Mountains and the 3,000-year-old saga of mining.
For more information, visit marionnc.org.
