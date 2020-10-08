Mooresville: Start your engine and head to Race City, USA.

REFRESH

It can be argued that there’s nothing better than pizza and beer, which is why Ghostface Brewing and Pizzeria (ghostfacebrewing.com) is the perfect lunch or dinner spot to rest that lead foot.

With its authentic New York-style pizzeria (a new craft pizza is offered every month) housed inside the brewery, there’s something for everyone. Also, almost all of the beers were brewed with an eye toward those with gluten allergies or sensitivities, making it inclusive for everyone.

If you’re looking to stay in the car but need a jolt of caffeine, Clutch Coffee Bar’s original location began in Mooresville in 2018, where the owners perfected their idea of the perfect drive-thru experience. Just like Ghostface, Clutch has something for everyone in the car, including smoothies and teas.

For the history buffs and veterans visiting the area who want some coffee, The Welcome home Veterans Living History Museum at Richard’s Coffee Shop (welcomevets.com) is a nonprofit endeavor where those who served in the military can find some camaraderie, and where the public can learn about their service.