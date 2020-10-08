Morganton: Adventure awaits in ‘Nature’s Playground.’

He said they have nearly 70 more miles of trail to build. The next goal of the project is to connect Morganton to Lake James and Marion.

After taking in the beauty of Nature’s Playground, be sure to pay a visit to some of the many craft breweries and wineries located throughout Burke County. Morganton has steadily grown in the craft beer industry and offers some of the finest craft beer in not only in North Carolina but nationally and worldwide.

One of the favorite local attractions in the area is Catawba Brewing Co., serving as a gathering spot for an after-work drink, weekend hangout spot for friends and family to share their favorite pour while listening to live music.

The brewery also took its signature brews to the World Beer Competition in London in 2017, where they brought home first place for their CLT IPA and second place for the favorite White Zombie Belgian Whitbier.

Take a wine hop not too far away to Silver Fork Winery and visitors will find a relaxing tasting room and outdoor patio overlooking the vineyards with a spectacular view of the South Mountains.