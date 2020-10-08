Morganton: Adventure awaits in ‘Nature’s Playground.’

The area is called Nature's Playground for a reason.
From the many places to shop, have a drink, enjoy a fine meal or partake in outdoor activities, Burke County is a relaxed place that you can take in at your own pace. Plainly put, visitors and those living in the community can relax here, where the mountains meet the water, and enjoy the ability to get away without leaving town.
DO
What began as an idea to create a trail around Lake James in 2014 turned into a more ambitious project designed to connect communities in western North Carolina called the Fonta Flora State Trail.
“We spent 1 1/2 years meeting and writing a Lake James Loop Trail master plan,” says Scott Carpenter, community development director for Burke County. “The trail is designed for people of all ages and ability. It has a 5 percent maximum grade and it is 5 feet wide where it is natural surface. In Morganton, Black Mountain, Marion and Asheville, it is a regular 10-foot paved greenway. Over the length of the trail, there could be several designs on surface and widths.”
People visiting the Fonta Flora State Trail, which is part of the North Carolina State Parks system, will have the opportunity to connect to the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail, which follows the route local Revolutionary War patriots took to the Battle of Kings Mountain, and the Mountains to Sea Trail.
He said they have nearly 70 more miles of trail to build. The next goal of the project is to connect Morganton to Lake James and Marion.
REFRESH
After taking in the beauty of Nature’s Playground, be sure to pay a visit to some of the many craft breweries and wineries located throughout Burke County. Morganton has steadily grown in the craft beer industry and offers some of the finest craft beer in not only in North Carolina but nationally and worldwide.
One of the favorite local attractions in the area is Catawba Brewing Co., serving as a gathering spot for an after-work drink, weekend hangout spot for friends and family to share their favorite pour while listening to live music.
The brewery also took its signature brews to the World Beer Competition in London in 2017, where they brought home first place for their CLT IPA and second place for the favorite White Zombie Belgian Whitbier.
Take a wine hop not too far away to Silver Fork Winery and visitors will find a relaxing tasting room and outdoor patio overlooking the vineyards with a spectacular view of the South Mountains.
Those who go to the winery to relax have the choice of purchasing bottles or enjoying the tasting room Chardonnay, Chardonnay reserve, Rosé, Chambourcin, Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon or Merlot. Guests also can try the winery’s signature Four Dog Red blend. Silver Fork also is a favorite spot to enjoy weekend afternoons listening to local live music on the outdoor deck and enjoying farm-fresh offerings from Farm-to-Fork eatery, which is available during summer weekends.
LEARN
Every day is a vacation at Lake James — but being able to learn while you’re here makes a trip that much more worth it.
Ideally located at the base of the Blue Ridge, between Asheville and Charlotte, Lake James offers a relaxed atmosphere and resort style amenities. Whether enjoying one of the many programs at Lake James State Park (ncparks.gov/lake-james-state-park) or simply enjoying the lakeside and living at your own speed, the pristine shorelines offer an intimate experience at one of the best amenities in western North Carolina. Here, you can reconnect with family, friends, and nature all in one place.
With a range of available activities on the 6,812 acres, Lake James State Park offers a variety of recreational adventures, including hiking, biking, swimming, boating, fishing, camping, picnicking, educational programs and events. The park has been a fixture in the community since the 1980s, but in the past decade, park officials have had a lot to celebrate.
Lake James State Park also offers numerous learning opportunities and programs for all ages. Typically led by park rangers, the interpretive programs allow the public to gain an understanding and perspective into what makes North Carolina state parks naturally wonderful.
For more information on what you can find in Morganton, visit discoverburkecounty.com or call 828-433-6793.
