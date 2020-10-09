Primland Oct 9, 2020 55 min ago 0 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save www.primland.com 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Explore-nc Greensboro: Explore the backroads in and around Greensboro Oct 8, 2020 It can be hard to escape the rush of the day to day grind in an urban setting. Explore-nc Marion: Lots of history to be had in McDowell County Oct 8, 2020 McDowell County, with the communities of Marion and Old Fort and sharing Lake James with Burke County to the east and the Blue Ridge Parkway w… Explore-nc Winston-Salem: The Twin City’s new Industry Hill is worth the trip Oct 8, 2020 There’s a new neighborhood in Winston-Salem that’s making a big name for itself. Explore-nc Mooresville: Start your engine and head to Race City, USA. Oct 8, 2020 Mooresville is home to a lot of cars — and not because of an abnormally large number of car manufacturers in the area. Explore-nc Statesville: A mix of old and new things to do in downtown Statesville Oct 8, 2020 Largely known for hosting the annual Carolina BalloonFest, the city of Statesville has much more to offer. Explore-nc Hickory: Experience a life wellcrafted in Catawba County Oct 8, 2020 What exactly a day in Catawba County looks like can depend entirely on what you’re looking for. Explore-nc Morganton: Adventure awaits in ‘Nature’s Playground.’ Oct 8, 2020 The area is called Nature's Playground for a reason. Explore-nc Concord Mills: Shopping and entertainment options abound Oct 8, 2020 More people visit Concord Mills than any other tourist destination in North Carolina — and it’s easy to see why with so many attractions, incl… Explore-nc How to hit the open road during a pandemic Oct 8, 2020 Fall has traditionally been a great time of year to hit the open road. Fall foliage annually provides an idyllic backdrop for fall road trips.… Explore-nc Seagrove Pottery 23 hrs ago 1 min to read seagrovepotterystore.com