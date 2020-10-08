Statesville: A mix of old and new things to do in downtown Statesville

Largely known for hosting the annual Carolina BalloonFest, the city of Statesville has much more to offer.
Built over two centuries ago and founded on the business of whiskey and medicinal roots and herbs, visitors can find a mix of modern (think trendy retailers and breweries) and historical (interesting and unique architecture, to start) activities and attractions that are fun for the whole family.
Additionally, there’s plenty to do outside at the many parks and trails in the area.
Head to Statesville where there’s more than meets the eye. Here are our top picks of things to do.
DO
It’s always fun to start the day with some shopping, and the Resettlers Antique Mall (resettlersantiques.com) offers old and new goods, along with cheese, butter, and local wines.
With over 16,000 square feet to explore, Resettlers is considered a local treasure trove and is a great way to find some historical knickknacks relative to the area.
Looking for a different way to learn some of Statesville’s history, though? Key to Escape (keytoescapenc.com) makes it fairly easy — especially since they “lock” you in a room for an hour and you’re void of distractions.
Kidding, the door doesn’t actually lock, but visitors are often put to the test in a unique challenge-like game that involves finding clues in a themed room in a race against the clock. Guests are often encouraged to think outside the box.
Each room offers some unique Statesville history, including its “Under Pressure” challenge, which encourages visitors to prevent a 1925 explosion when they go back in time. Visit their website to ensure they’re open and to learn which rooms are family-friendly.
REFRESH
Not having access to snacks can be a problem at times, but not with the many watering holes and eateries Statesville has, so once your family has escaped Key To Escape, head downtown.
Broad Street Burger Co (broadstreetburger.com) has several menu items that are completely customizable — hamburgers, hot dogs, and brats — which is perfect the picky eater of the group. Other menu items are available, as well as beer and cocktails.
There’s also live music, which can also be found regularly at Red Buffalo Brewery (redbuffalobrewing.com). In fact, it’s a big part of the “vibe” at this house of hops, where the atmosphere is almost as important as the beer itself.
Either way, the owners hope you come as a stranger and leave as a friend.
For the wine drinkers, Unwined Bar & Eatery (unwinedbarandeatery.com) also has a great atmosphere along with an overflowing menu that includes southern staples like shrimp and grits.
LEARN
If an escape room isn’t quite your cup of a tea, take a trip down memory lane at the Statesville Historical Collection (statesvillehistory.com).
Steve Hill, a lifelong Iredell County resident, is the brainchild behind the museum, which opened its doors to the public once again the week of Labor Day after Gov. Roy Cooper raised the state’s reopening phase to 2.5.
The Statesville Historical Collection consists of thousands of items. Everything from photographs, to government documents, to baseball items linked to Statesville’s former minor league squads.
The Statesville Historical Collection is operated by a group of historical-minded volunteers who make up Preservation Statesville, a 501(c) not-for-profit organization dedicated to preserving history here. The bulk of the collection was in storage until 2010, some of it for more than 30 years.
Hill says it’s not uncommon for class reunions and other school groups to come through the building, and notes that local hotels recommended that out-of-towners pay a visit while in Statesville.
“I’ve had elderly folks find photos of themselves and younger people find photos of their grandparents,” Hill says. “That’s kind of emotional. People love reminiscing. We have a lot of nostalgia in here.”
One of the bigger attractions: a wall devoted to memorabilia from “The Legend of Tom Dooley.” The movie was inspired by the 1866 murder of a woman named Laura Foster in Wilkes County, allegedly by Tom Dula.
There is no admission charge. Free by design, according to Hill.
“It’s everybody’s history.”
For more information on Iredell County, visit statesvillenc.net or call 704-878-3550.
