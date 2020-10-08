Statesville: A mix of old and new things to do in downtown Statesville

Largely known for hosting the annual Carolina BalloonFest, the city of Statesville has much more to offer.

Built over two centuries ago and founded on the business of whiskey and medicinal roots and herbs, visitors can find a mix of modern (think trendy retailers and breweries) and historical (interesting and unique architecture, to start) activities and attractions that are fun for the whole family.

Additionally, there’s plenty to do outside at the many parks and trails in the area.

Head to Statesville where there’s more than meets the eye. Here are our top picks of things to do.

DO

It’s always fun to start the day with some shopping, and the Resettlers Antique Mall (resettlersantiques.com) offers old and new goods, along with cheese, butter, and local wines.

With over 16,000 square feet to explore, Resettlers is considered a local treasure trove and is a great way to find some historical knickknacks relative to the area.

Looking for a different way to learn some of Statesville’s history, though? Key to Escape (keytoescapenc.com) makes it fairly easy — especially since they “lock” you in a room for an hour and you’re void of distractions.