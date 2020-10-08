Winston-Salem: The Twin City’s new Industry Hill is worth the trip

Amber Dalholt says Sunnyside Mercantile allows her to keep her hand in interior design.

“It takes all of my skills and passions into the perfect job for me,” she says.

Industry Hill’s latest brewery uses a unique open fermentation process that’s a point of differentiation for them, especially considering the proximity of their nearby neighbors, Wise Man Brewing (wisemanbrewing.com).

“There are certain triggers that cause different flavor productions to happen,” says Aaron Sizemore, one of the owners of Radar Brewing Company (radarbrewingcompany.com). “You get fruitier flavors. There are some variables that can slightly change the end product.”

In open fermentation, the wort — that is, the liquid extracted during the mashing process — is fermented in a stainless-steel container, or vessel, without a lid. The open-top vessel gives the brewers more control over the fermentation process.

That means Radar can brew more interesting, vibrant beers.