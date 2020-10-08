Winston-Salem: The Twin City’s new Industry Hill is worth the trip

There’s a new neighborhood in Winston-Salem that’s making a big name for itself.
Industry Hill encompasses a few blocks north of Innovation Quarter along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, pushing the boundaries of downtown. Until a few years ago, it was largely forgotten, a remnant of the factories and businesses that had been in full swing at the beginning of the 20th century.
Now, it’s totally worth the trip.
DO
Robert Hall, a large portion of an old warehouse that used to house Coe & Hartman sign company, is still under development, but the area has welcomed several new additions with plans for more.
“I wanted a collective mix of affordable, accessible experiences that support the Innovation Quarter without competing with it,” says Will Spencer of JKS Incorporated.
His plans included a restaurant, an indoor and outdoor event space, Airbnb rooms, a brewery, and a beer garden. So far, several of these have come true — and all of it is walkable.
The nearby Big Winston Warehouse has several places for people to visit, including Sunnyside Mercantile (sunnysidemercantile.store). Owned by a young couple, David and Amber Dalholt, Sunnyside originally started with a focus on custom-made cutting boards, shelving, tables, and cabinetry. Now, the Dalholts are in the leather goods and apparel business with Sunnyside Mercantile, specializing in leather cases, handbags, purses and wallets, bags and belts, as well as hats and work apparel.
Amber Dalholt says Sunnyside Mercantile allows her to keep her hand in interior design.
“It takes all of my skills and passions into the perfect job for me,” she says.
REFRESH
Industry Hill’s latest brewery uses a unique open fermentation process that’s a point of differentiation for them, especially considering the proximity of their nearby neighbors, Wise Man Brewing (wisemanbrewing.com).
“There are certain triggers that cause different flavor productions to happen,” says Aaron Sizemore, one of the owners of Radar Brewing Company (radarbrewingcompany.com). “You get fruitier flavors. There are some variables that can slightly change the end product.”
In open fermentation, the wort — that is, the liquid extracted during the mashing process — is fermented in a stainless-steel container, or vessel, without a lid. The open-top vessel gives the brewers more control over the fermentation process.
That means Radar can brew more interesting, vibrant beers.
“What we love about it, and the reason it was designed this way, is that it’s visual,” says Aaron Wall, another one of the owners. “If you look in there, you can see the yeast reacting on top of the actual beer. I think it’s a fun opportunity for our customers to have a little more understanding” about the brewing process.
There are currently 13 varieties of Radar’s own beer on tap, along with beers made by other brewers. A cider, a ginger beer, and a sparkling wine also are offered.
LEARN
The Winston Cup Museum (winstoncupmuseum.com) celebrates the golden age of NASCAR with over 20 authentic race cars, including ones driven by legends Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty, along with an array of exhibits, memorabilia, simulators, and more.
Will Spencer considers himself friends with Richard Childress, which makes the Industry Hill area all the more meaningful.
In 1971, the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company (housed in the Twin City just a hop, skip, and jump from Industry Hill) became a title sponsor of NASCAR’s elite division under the Winston Brand. And while the company decided to end its sponsorship in 2003, it was still a monumental year: 1971 Winston Cup champion Richard Petty drove a 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona while Matt Kenseth’s team owner, Jack Roush, followed in a 2003 Ford Taurus in “The Victory Lap” — the final Winston Cup lap ever.
The cars driven by Petty and Roush are both on display at The Winston Cup Museum.
“I wanted to give something back to the city of Winston-Salem as well as preserve the 33 year history of Winston Cup Racing because it had such a positive impact on me and my business,” Spencer says.
