From obtaining an associate’s degree in nursing at Rockingham Community College to becoming the Director of Nursing at Cone Health Annie Penn Hospital, Amanda Loye is committed to being a community leader and advocate for others through nursing.

“As I grew up, I always found myself wanting to help people and listen to their stories<” Loye recalled. “I love learning more about people and hearing their life experiences. Those connections that we make as nurses help us to better understand and identify ways to maximize the positive impact of a care plan.”

“Amanda Loye consistently demonstrates exceptional leadership, compassion and dedication to both patients and colleagues,” said Tiffany Vogler, who nominated Loye as a Nurse of Distinction. “She is known for her tireless commitment to providing the best possible patient care. Her collaborative and hands on approach is supportive to her colleagues and sets the example of putting patient care first.”

In the past six months, Loye has served as a preceptor to five MSN candidates, providing each with the individualized attention needed to succeed, Vogler said.

“She has been a passionate advocate for creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for patients and team members,” Vogler said. “This has positively impacted workplace culture, increased morale, and improved patient care.”

Loye said it is inspiring to be surrounded by motivated, passionate nurses.

“I believe that an inclusive environment is one that everyone embraces intentional curiosity to expand their knowledge of other’s lived experiences,” Loye said. “It is a space that everyone feels safe and valued in speaking up and communicating ideas that would promote positive outcomes.”

Being a lifelong advocate is the best part of nursing for Loye. This calling has shaped how she views everything from patient care to involvement in the community.

“I am able to use my experiences with patients and nursing colleagues to guide and promote positive changes in not only patient care, but the way we deliver care and the way we can build partnerships in the community and promote health and well-being,” Loye said.

Outside of being a nurse, Loye uses her skills and voice to advocate for her community. She serves on the boards for Reidsville Junior Service League and Reidsville Area Foundation. These organizations are committed to focusing on the needs of the community and ensuring that all community members feel valued and supported.

“She is an excellent role model and will undoubtedly continue to positively impact patients and the profession for years to come,” Vogler said.