Audrey Snyder has not only cared for patients but has led the way for increased care for rural and underserved populations in the Triad.

Her inspiration to become a nurse came from her maternal grandmother, Lina.

“My grandmother was part Cherokee Indian, and she was a lay or granny midwife,” Snyder said. “She had a significant influence on my life at a young age. I learned a lot about natural self-care from her. She became ill and was in our home in a hospital bed for nine years before she died at home. I learned nursing skills from home-visiting nurses as our family cared for her in our home. In nursing school, many things were familiar to me from caring for my grandmother, who was my first teacher and first patient.”

Her nominator said, “Audrey has spent her nursing career making local, national, and international contributions on promoting access to care for rural and under-served populations and decreasing barriers to access advanced education for rural nurses.”

Snyder has written and focused on two federal grants – one focused on providing leadership education and diversity training in maternal child health and the other focused on recruiting, preparing, and retaining students from disadvantaged backgrounds, including underrepresented minorities, to be prepared as Adult Gerontology Primary Care Nurse practitioners to deliver quality health care in medically underserved areas.

“U.S. maternal mortality rates in 2022 were worse than they were 25 years ago,” Snyder said. “Black mothers die from complications of pregnancy or childbirth at three to four times the rate of white women. We need to put a focus on changing these statistics.”

The other grant offers registered nurses the chance to study and serve in rural and medically underserved areas “with the hope that exposing them to the joys of rural practice that they may want to work in rural areas upon graduation to help relieve the shortage of providers, she said.

Students from disadvantaged backgrounds receive tuition and stipend support during the program. Snyder said.

“I grew up in a rural area and understand the social determinants that can impact health and healthcare. I believe the ZIP code you grow up in should not dictate health status.”

Snyder said her favorite parts of nursing is “the privilege of being with people when they are the most vulnerable or facing difficult medical situations, being allowed to hear their story, helping people get access to medical care, and helping student nurses learn are a few favorite parts of being a nurse.”