The Cone Health department where Dana Dark started work as a new nurse 27 years ago is where she remains in 2023. And she’s happy about that.

“Progressive Care was not a specialty when I started my career,” Dark said. “However, due to the changing needs in healthcare, our department transitioned into a Progressive Care/Urology department. So, for me, the Progressive Care department is where I have had the opportunity to grow in the nursing progression. What I love about Progressive Care is that there is so much to learn, and it’s exciting working in a department where professional growth is valued.”

She describes Progressive Care as an area “where the patients require more monitoring and nursing care than a medical/surgical department,” but not at the level of an ICU. Her duties include caring for patients who require cardiac monitoring and higher-level respiratory interventions.

Dark, a Reidsville native who now lives in Pleasant Garden, believes her knowledge and experience are essential tools. But the most important values she brings to work, she said, are faith, compassion and empathy.

“I bring my faith because I believe God places people where He needs them to be in the moment. Compassion and empathy give me the chance to truly understand my patients’ needs beyond their medical diagnosis. Sometimes it’s the personal connection that makes the difference for a patient and their family,” she added.

“Nursing is so much more than medical needs. It’s about getting to share life with others and forming relationships,” Dark said. “No one makes the choice to come to a hospital due to an illness, and it's important to make a personal connection and see people for who they are. … I love to see my patients smile and laugh and share their stories. Above all, I love to see them progress and go back home to their families. I have taken care of so many patients over the years, and while, as a nurse, it's nice to know you have made a difference in someone's life, it's amazing how many times those patients have actually made a difference in mine.”

“Dana’s expertise and knowledge are some of the many things that make her an exceptional nurse,” said Megan Bullins, her colleague and nominator. “Her bubbly personality and kindness are loved by her co-workers as well as patients.”

Dark builds relationships with each patient she encounters , and her calm demeanor and patience are appreciated when it comes to training and welcoming new staff, Bullins said.

”We all can trust that the day will run smoothly when she's here as she does not hesitate to help out her co-workers,” Bullins said. “Doctors also know that their patients are being well cared for any time she’s around.”