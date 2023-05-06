Danyel Johnson’s thought being a hospital candy striper in high school would look good as she pursued a career in law.

She ended up choosing nursing when she had to declare a major in college. And that initial volunteer work, followed by internships and externships at Cone Health, led her to her true passion, said Johnson, of Greensboro.

“It was neat to be in it and see … it’s not just the caring piece, it’s the science part of it too,” she said.

Eventually, she ended up doing research as part of her job. She’s a member of the Nursing Research Council at Cone Health.

“We do many things now based upon bedside nurses saying, ‘Why do we do it like this?’” she said.

Before becoming a clinical nurse specialist, she worked as a dialysis nurse, helping people with kidney disease go through the process that filters their blood, a job their kidneys can no longer do.

Over the years, she saw that many of the dialysis patients were African American, Hispanic and elderly. Today, health care uses words like “health equity” and “health disparities” for what she saw, Johnson said.

During that time, she also saw that kidney disease didn’t get the same attention — and funding — as heart disease or cancer.

That has been changing, and Johnson played a big role in pushing for more focus at Cone Health on a growing population of patients, according to her nomination.

Two of her former students, now colleagues in kidney (renal) care, nominated Johnson to be a Nurse of Distinction “because of her unwavering dedication to the renal population and the dynamic influence she has had on the future of renal care in our community.”

Even at Cone Health, dialysis used to be in a tiny little room, Johnson said. Now, there are large suites and new equipment to make the process easier for patients.

She’s proud of the role she played in getting those upgrades.

“I have probably been a thorn in some sides because I kept on and kept on,” she said.

Kidney patients hold a special place in her heart.

“They just need people to love them,” she said. “That’s why I’ve stuck with it for so long.”

In an odd twist of fate, many years into her career, her husband needed a kidney transplant due to a genetic issue. He was never her patient and they didn’t meet that way – as some people ask when they hear about his transplant. They had been married more than 20 years by that point.

Her knowledge of kidney disease and hemodialysis, however, didn’t prevent her from having to take the required training for any family member who would handle the procedure at home.

The transplant was six and a half years ago.

“We’re believers and we believe that was orchestrated by God,” she said.