Ginger Bennett wanted to be a nurse since she was 5 years old.

“Just ever since I was a small child, that's all I ever wanted to do, was be a nurse. I wanted to work with babies.”

For the first 12 years of her nursing career, she worked with newborns and premature infants. When she had her own children, she took a break for several years but eventually came back.

This time around, since 1997, she has specialized in working with elderly patients.

A few days after she went to work at Arbor Acres, she went home in tears.

“I just remember I was trying to be so kind to this lady, and she was just real sassy to me and yelled at me,” Bennett said. “I don't even remember what it was, but I know that I bit my lip to get out of there without crying.”

Her mom told her to take her eyes off herself, go back to work and “give those folks what they need.'”

The advice helped, she said, “and then the rest is history. Within two or three months, I had fallen in love with this type of nursing and I've been here ever since.”

Her coworkers appreciate Bennett's dedication to her career.

“Ginger has always given the most of herself to meet the needs of our Independent Living residents and is contagiously passionate about her work and the people she serves,” said Kathy Gwyn, vice president for Health Services/Chief Health and Wellness Officer at Arbor Acres, who nominated Bennett for the nursing honor.

“Every day for the past 25 years, she has enhanced our residents' lives by providing the very medical best care that she can and, if needed, serving as a strong advocate for their health and wellbeing,” Gwyn said.

“Ginger's contributions to the continued operation and growth of our organization have been substantial, to say the least. She demonstrates a high degree of integrity, challenge and drive. It is my pleasure to be able to work with her each and every day and witness the personal relationships she has formed with those who call Arbor Acres home.”

Bennett said she feels “blessed to get to do what I do.

“I feel like I leave my home in the morning to come to my second home to work. So to me, this is not a job. This is what I do. And when I take time off, you know, when I'm off for a week or two, I'm ready to get back to work and see what's going on, you know?”