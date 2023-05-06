When Jessica Anderson was 10 years old, she got to be present for the birth of her niece. That experience made quite a mark on her, eventually leading to her career choice.

“I always thought it was the coolest thing to be a part of, so I decided nursing was the best fit for me,” Anderson said.

A California native who lives in Winston-Salem, Anderson has been in the nursing field for 12 years and has worked as the assistant nurse manager of labor and delivery at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center for five years.

“My job entails assisting our team to provide the most up-to-date and remarkable care to our moms and babies,” she said.

Anderson enjoys encouraging seasoned nurses to be the best they can be.

“I also enjoy helping mamas in what could be the best day or their worst day,” she said.

Katina Little, who nominated Anderson for Nurses of Distinction,

met Anderson 11 years ago while delivering her second child, and Anderson also helped deliver her third child.

“She is compassionate, knowledgeable, caring, and dedicated to helping others, whether in nursing or in the community,” said Little, MSN, CPNP-PC/lead provider at Novant Health Today’s Pediatrics.

.

Little said Anderson has consistently demonstrated compassion and empathy in her role transitioning from a staffing nurse to management.

“She also has played a major role in impacting our future nurses by working as a preceptor on Labor and Delivery, as well as an adjunct faculty member with her alma-mater, Winston-Salem State University, for four years,” Little said. “She brings integrity, experience, critical thinking, and equity with her to the profession.”

Anderson said working as a nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic was difficult but also rewarding.

“I believe it gave people more of a perspective of what we go through as nurses,” she said.

Anderson’s hope for the future is to improve maternal outcomes for African American patients.

“Her desire to be effective with equity and equality at the forefront is unparalleled,” Little said.

Little believes part of what makes Anderson a good leader is her communication skills with patients and colleagues, sometimes at their worst moments.

“She is a leader of compassion, relationship building, problem solving, and decision-making,” Little said.

When she is not working, Anderson enjoys vacationing in warm spots, watching her children play baseball and softball, and volunteering at various outreach events. She is part of the leadership team at her church, Elevation.

“I am intentional about weekends being devoted to my family,” she said. “I also make it a priority to be available for special school events or volunteer activities.”