Every day, Lauren Gibbs strives to make a difference in the lives of her patients at Novant Health Today’s Woman & Today’s Pediatrics.

“Lauren has transformed her clinic into a welcoming center of hope, and she truly makes a difference in her patients' lives every day, said Anne NAME, who nominated Gibbs as a Nurse of Distinction. “She is a dedicated clinic administrator, an experienced nurse, and a tireless advocate for her patients and our community.”

The clinic’s mission is “to serve and provide resources to a community that might not otherwise have easy access to health care.” Its goals: reducing infant mortality rates, improving health outcomes and promoting the best health for the local community.

While carrying out this mission, Gibbs has had an impact on every patient and co-workers, Anne said. “Lauren puts her heart and soul into her clinic and patients. Her compassion and giving spirit shine through in everything she does.”

“I knew I had a knack for soothing people and had always admired nurses,” Gibbs said. “When I decided to return to school at age 30, it seemed to be a natural fit.”

Gibbs strives for her clinic to be a welcoming center of hope.

“We open our doors to provide a safe, inclusive environment for patients to receive the care that they need,” Gibbs said. ”Of course, those needs include medical care, but there might also be needs for social support, mental health issues, domestic unrest or financial strain. We receive our patients with a holistic mindset, knowing that providing support and resources for all of their needs leads to best outcomes for their future.”

Gibbs said she feels fortunate to work with so many talented nurses and medical assistants at the clinic.

“From the perspective of our patients, we are all there to provide care – from the driver of our transportation van to the person checking them out and scheduling their next appointment – we are all caregivers. My love for nursing helps me instill in my team that we all have ownership in the patients’ journey, and we have the power to leave a footprint that has lifetime value for each person that we touch,” Gibbs said.

Working with her patients and helping them in their medical journeys – “that moment when I see that a patient understands their healthcare journey a little better because of the time I’ve spent with him/her” – is her favorite part of nursing . “Watching them relax and begin to trust in the care they are receiving, it’s like magic.”