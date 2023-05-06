Mary Allison Beck, a Davie County native, said that she chose between two possible career paths before becoming a nurse.

“I enjoy teaching but did not want to be in a classroom,” she said. “Nursing allows me to teach and help people with medical needs also.”

Over the past few years, she said, “I have started orienting new hires, and I try to be a mentor for new nurses.”

Asked about the most fulfilling aspect of her work, she said, “It is very rewarding to see patients after they have recovered from surgery or whatever treatment they needed.”

Many patients come into the clinic with terrible arthritic pain, she said. “After treatment, the patients are back to enjoying life and doing the activities they enjoy.”

John Shilt, Orthopaedic Physician Assistant Supervisor at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist for the past nine years, described Beck as “truly a one-of-a-kind nurse that has made a significant impact not only in the lives of our patients and their families but our teammates as well. She consistently displays a level of dedication, compassion, and professionalism that sets her apart.

“As a leader in our clinic, demonstrating daily excellence, she inspires many of our team members to strive for greatness too! Without her, our teammates and patients we serve would not be the same.”

Shilt said that Beck's talent has been especially helpful in recent years as new complications arose in the industry.

"For quite some time, especially over the last couple of years, we all know our healthcare systems have been experiencing shortages with our nursing staff, which has led to increased workloads and at times even burnout," he said. "During these challenging times, with increased patient loads, Mary still retained her natural ability to connect with her patients makes them feel heard and valued. She is always advocating for their needs ensuring they receive the most comprehensive care possible. Her daily resilience is refreshing."