After 45 years as a nurse and nursing leader in several Cone Health System departments, Mary Anne Amos retired in March with plans to travel with her children and grandchildren and visit Scotland with a church group.

She has a special place in her heart for keeping alive the history of nursing and writing about her experiences as a nurse, so that’s also on the to-do list.

Amos was an extraordinary advocate for her staff’s growth, both personally and professionally, according to her co-worker and nominator.

“My focus has always been to create an environment where staff develop strong nursing knowledge and skills and are committed to providing outstanding care to patients,” Amos said. “Working together with hospital staff, leadership and physicians to care for patients is a unique opportunity. I have been fortunate to have the opportunity to do so.”

Amos, who was recently instrumental in the advancement of her department to a Progressive Care Unit/Urology, “modeled trust and respect for her staff, knowing that they can care for these more acutely ill patients,” her nominator said.

Amos viewed her role as a nursing leader “as essential to care for those you are leading, assisting them to be the best in their position. I believe it is critically important to inspire a nursing team to work together to become strong and achieve goals. Growing a strong team has always been a priority,” said Amos, who worked most recently in Progressive Care/Urology..

A Stuart, Va., native, Amos received early encouragement to enter nursing. “My mother influenced me to become a nurse …and when I graduated, an older lady (my husband and I lived in her upstairs apartment) urged me to apply at Wesley Long, where her husband had been a patient. She took me for an interview, and I was hired for a Medical-Surgical Nursing Unit. I loved it. I have worked in many areas – always with a Medical-Surgical focus – and became a Nursing Leader for this specialty.”

During COVID, Amos led a nursing team. “We cared for many patients on our unit with COVID, and the staff celebrated all the victories and also were there to support those who were grieving. During this time, I spent time supporting the staff, listening to their concerns and fears, and providing needed materials and food.”

Some of the challenges she faced centered around nursing staff availability.

“The pandemic certainly impacted the need for more nurses and healthcare personnel, Amos said. “Nursing is such a profound profession. I continually encourage students, non-nursing employees and individuals looking for a career change to think seriously about becoming a nurse. The ability to make a difference in the lives of others is truly a blessing to those who have the honor to do so.”