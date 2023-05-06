In her 12 years in nursing, Mary LaRose has had multiple roles.

She started out in oncology, working with cancer patients in the bone marrow transplant unit. It was difficult spending so much time with patients, getting to know them and then losing them, she said.

Next came the medical intensive care unit, where she spent three years. Patients weren’t there as long, so although the losses were difficult, they didn’t hurt as deeply as in oncology, said LaRose, of Pfafftown.

Next, she turned her focus to research.

She was pregnant with her second child and looking to make a change. She ran into a doctor she had always liked who was doing research and jokingly offered to help. Turns out, he had an opening.

She started out in critical care, looking at muscle wasting and recovery after an ICU stay, along with sepsis (when the body responds improperly to an infection) and acute respiratory distress syndrome. Then the pandemic hit and all research turned to responding to COVID-19, including looking at whether nearly a dozen drugs had any effect on the highly contagious respiratory illness.

Today, she’s a clinical educator in the medicine division of Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where she works with new nurses.

“I love to teach,” she said. “When this opportunity came about, I jumped on it.”

Family members nominated LaRose as one of this year’s Nurses of Distinction, saying she “embodies the profession of nursing.”

In 2016, LaRose won the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses for her compassion in finding a solution to connect a man in another hospital with his dying grandmother, who was LaRose’s patient.

She convinced a secretary at the other hospital to share her phone with the grandson so that he could FaceTime with his grandmother, who was using LaRose’s phone. She didn’t think the grandson should leave the hospital and jeopardize his own health. She also didn’t know if he would even make it in time.

Thanks to LaRose, they were able to say their goodbyes “face-to-face.” The grandmother died within an hour.

LaRose’s mother was a nurse for 40 years.

LaRose used to spend time after school in her mother’s office at what is now Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

“I literally grew up at this hospital,” she said.

While nursing runs in the family, it wasn’t her first career choice.

She went to college with plans to continue to medical school but fell in love, married and moved to Iowa, where her husband got a job coaching college football.

She decided to pursue nursing while there.

For many in health care, working through the COVID-19 pandemic was difficult.

For LaRose, it also provided a new perspective because she got to spend time with medical nurses who take care of the floor-level patients.

“I got through it because I wanted to make a difference,” she said. “I wanted to help my fellow nurses, but I also wanted to help my patients.”