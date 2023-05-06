At Moses Cone Hospital, you’ll often find Melvin Amo Kuffour of High Point helping in departments outside of the cardiac intensive care unit where he is normally stationed.

He wants to learn all that he can.

Amo Kuffour was covering a shift in another department one night when a patient tried to harm himself.

He knew something was wrong when the patient, who had locked himself in the bathroom, seemed to be hyperventilating and wouldn’t come out. Amo Kuffour had to break into the bathroom to stop the patient from hanging himself.

“That moment, it comes out to doing what you’re doing and also having luck on your side,” he said. “I didn’t see it as an extraordinary thing.”

His actions drew praise from co-workers, who nominated him for the Triad Nurses of Distinction.

“Melvin’s response, persistence, and overall awareness created a connection with this patient that ultimately saved his life,” Kathleen King said in her nomination.

“Nursing is a challenging profession. Caring for others, regardless of the circumstances, takes nurses with

huge hearts and unwavering compassion for others, like Melvin,” King wrote. “Melvin’s actions exemplify his bravery and dedication to nursing and to others, that I feel distinguishes him as a true Triad Healthcare Superhero!”

Amo Kuffour likes the cardiac intensive care unit because he sees the heart as central to everything. Getting people back on track is very rewarding.

“It really boils down to helping them be where they were before,” he said.

His route to nursing included moving to the United States from Ghana in the early 2000s. Before that, he was working in his family business where he made use of his first degree in resource management.

His wife was in nursing school at N.C. A&T at the time.

“I had always wanted to get into nursing, but there (in Ghana), nursing, especially for a male, wasn’t something very easy to get into,” he said.

He plans to follow her lead again and get a doctorate in nursing.

He said anyone interested in nursing should ask themselves if they’ve got both the knowledge base and the zeal for the work.

“I tell people, it’s not just following orders,” he said. “You have to understand what you’re doing. You have to be able to explain to the patient why you are doing that and what it will lead to.”

His philosophy during the COVID-19 pandemic: Whatever we have to do to get to the other side, we have to do it.

“People were telling me, ‘You have to do something else until the pandemic ends,’” he said. But if you were a soldier, he added, you wouldn’t resign and come back after the war ends.

So he worked at the heart of the pandemic — the special COVID-19 site set up at Cone’s former Green Valley campus.

“I knew it was a deadly disease. If somebody has to face it, I have to go,” he said he thought at the time. “I knew there were patients we had to help.”