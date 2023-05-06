After working almost five years as an Emergency Department registered nurse, Payton Miller decided to make a change.

Now she’s a registered nurse with Novant Health Cancer Institute at Forsyth-Medical Oncology, working in the Cancer Center Chemo Infusion Suite.

Her change of specialties was inspired by her grandmother, who battled cancer.

“Her amazing strength and unwavering faith were such an inspiration,” Miller said. “In her honor and memory, I strive to be a light for my patients going through dark times.”

Miller primarily works with cancer patients administering chemotherapy, immunotherapy and hormone therapy, as well as supporting them through their cancer battle. She also works with other patients, including those with iron and vitamin deficiencies.

“I have always loved taking care of and serving others,” Miller said of her decision to become a nurse. “I believe that making a difference in just one patient’s day by showing kindness and compassion can lift their spirits and improve their entire experience.”

Robin Woodruff, who worked 33 years as a medical secretary in the Neuro ICU at Novant Health and has known Miller for three years, nominated Miller for Nurses of Distinction.

“She genuinely loves what she does, and she consistently displays the highest ethical standards, demonstrating compassion for patients and their families, as well as for her colleagues,” Woodruff said.

Woodruff said Miller continues to further her education, mentor new nurses and serve as a patient advocate.

“She is kind, caring, trustworthy and has strong communication skills,” Woodruff said. “If anyone needs assistance with a difficult situation or even just to place an IV, Payton is there without complaint and with a willingness to help.”

Miller said she works to continuously further her education about the field to be the best patient advocate and healthcare provider that she can be.

A Wilksboro native, Payton lives in Lewisville with her husband, Austin Woodruff. The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier this month, and Austin also works in the Cancer Institute as a medical laboratory technician. She is thankful that they work similar schedules.

“Spending time together and with family and friends is very important to us, so we always make time for that first,” Miller said. “We do not have any children, except for our fur babies right now, but we cannot wait to become parents in the future.”

In her spare time, Miller also enjoys horseback riding, reading and going to the beach and mountains, as well as concerts. She plans to continue furthering her education and obtain her Oncology Certified Nurse certification and pursue leadership roles within her department.

Miller said she loves connecting with patients.

“My favorite part of my job is seeing the joy on patients’ and families’ facies while ringing the bell, signifying they have successfully completed their treatments.”