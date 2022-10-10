October 24th - 30th, 2022

Come out and enjoy a specialty dish from a competing restaurant for a discounted rate during Eat. Drink. Restaurant Week!

Restaurants across the Triad will compete in multiple categories including: Craft Cocktails, Burgers, Pizza, Wings, Craft Beer, Italian, Seafood, Latin American, BBQ, Soul or Southern, Deli/ Bakery, Classic American.

For more information call 336-727-7212

Check back often for updates!

Participating Restaurants:

Alma Mexicana

Bar La Ch.ngada

Bull City Cider Works

Camel City BBQ

District 924

Eastern Standard

Foothills Brewery

Heff's Burger Club

Jeffery Adams

Jj's Mama's Soulfood

Lou Lou's Seafood

Little Richard's BBQ

Mediterraneo

Pour

Pour Folks Provision

Real Que

ROAR

Simply Sonya's

Sophie's Cork & Ale

Tanglewood Pizza

Taste of the Triad

The Bagel Station

The Goose & Monkey Brew House

The Humble Plate

The Prescott

The Porch

Vintage Sofa Bar

X-Caret Mexicana

Young Cardinal