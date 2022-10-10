 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Goose & Monkey Brew House

The Goose & Monkey Brew House

Craft Beer $5

Seductive Mullet Amber Lager

Malt-forward amber lager, notes of caramel and toffee. GMBH's take on a Vienna lager. Hopped with traditional Bavarian hops. 32IBU 6.5% ABV.

www.gooseandthemonkeybrewhouse.com/menu-pacific

401 S RAILROAD ST SUITE A

LEXINGTON, NC 27292

336-865-1001

