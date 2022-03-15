 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tiffany's Bar & Grill
Tiffany's Bar & Grill

Tiffany's Bar & Grill dish

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

Fresh ground certified angus beef burger topped with Cheddar cheese, Bacon, our southwest BBQ sauce and Smothered in Crispy Onions. Served with a Sierra Nevada Pale Ale.

tiffanys restaurant week logo

58 E PEACOCK AVENUE

DENTON, NC 27239

336-859-8252

