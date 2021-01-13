Experts: Workouts at home can be effective with minimal cost and a little creativity

As for equipment, Kennelly, Pulliam and Rue all said resistance bands may be the best investment one can make.

“They’re the most versatile thing you can purchase,” Pulliam said. “You can anchor them to many things, and they replicate the robust cable systems we have in the gym.”

Rue said, “Their uses are limitless, you can work out pretty much any muscle in the body using them.”

To make sure one is using proper form during these exercises, Rue also suggested having a mirror in the workout space.

A variety of lightweight dumbbells, such as the ones Reda and her neighbors use, also are useful, they said.

But people have been finding it difficult to find those in stores during the pandemic, so the good news is there are household equivalents.

Kennelly said a large can of soup can weigh up to three pounds. A full gallon milk jug weighs about eight pounds, she said.

Rue suggested paint cans or milk jugs, “or you can use a chair as an elevated surface and do tricep dips. You can use the things around you pretty well, and really, you can do a lot with your own body weight.”