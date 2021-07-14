F.N.B. board declares 12-cent dividend

The board of directors for F.N.B. Corp. declared Wednesday a quarterly cash dividend of 12 cents per share on its common stock.

The dividend is payable Sept. 15 to shareholders registered as of Sept. 3.

The Pittsburgh bank has three branches in Forsyth County and 31 in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

F.N.B. said Tuesday it would pay $418 million in stock to purchase Howard Bancorp Inc. of Baltimore.

Howard has $2.6 billion in total assets with 13 full-service branches in Maryland, including five in Baltimore, as well as Washington, D.C., and northern Virginia.

