Fact or Fiction?

The amount of misinformation on the internet became transparent throughout 2020, especially as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg continues to implement strategies to thwart fake news on the popular social media site.

While the company still works on becoming more transparent due

to pressure from advertisers, several changes have been made to help app users make more informed decisions about the news they’re reading. When there are conflicting bits of information within an article, for example, Facebook now notifies users that there may be misinformation in the article. Whether or not the visitor will continue to the site remains on the visitor themselves, but it’s a start for the company.

However, we can go one step farther in negating misinformation. Here are four major tips from the Canadian campaign, Break the Fake:

1. Use fact-checking tools. Sometimes, it really can be as easy as Googling something to verify the date of an article and its actual timeliness. Snopes.com will go as far to let you know if the entire article has been debunked or not.