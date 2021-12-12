Falcons 29, Panthers 21: Instant reaction as Cam Newton throws a pick-6 in home loss

The Carolina Panthers took another tough uppercut to the chin Sunday, getting beaten 29-21 by the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium.
The loss continued a couple of nasty losing streaks for Carolina (5-8). The Panthers are now 0-5 in their last five home games, and Cam Newton is 0-11 in his last 11 games as a Panther starter. The Panthers were sporadically booed during the game, especially as it began to get out of reach in the fourth quarter.
As usual, the Panther offensive line looked overmatched, with Newton getting hit numerous times. But Newton caused his own share of problems, with two critical turnovers that led to touchdowns — a 66-yard pick-six interception and a fumble at midfield.
The game was likely the last one in which Carolina will be favored all season. The Panthers next travel to Buffalo, play at New Orleans and face the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers twice to close the season. A 5-12 or 6-11 record now looks like a distinct probability. On the bright side, so does a top-10 draft pick, which has to be used on either an offensive lineman or a quarterback.
Carolina took an early 7-0 lead Sunday but then surrendered 17 straight points to Atlanta (6-7), including Newton’s 12th career interception to be returned for a touchdown. Those points were most of the difference in the first half, which ended with Carolina down 17-7.
The Panthers scored on efficient touchdown drives on their first possession of the game in both the first and third quarter. The one to open the game was interim offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon’s first as a play-caller after Joe Brady was fired a week ago; it featured six runs, three short passes and Cam Newton scoring on a 12-yard run after making a beautiful zone read.
Cam Newton’s two turnovers
But the rest of the game mostly showcased an inefficient Panther offense. The worst play came when Newton threw an awful interception in Atlanta territory that was returned for a 66-yard touchdown by Atlanta linebacker Mykal Walker.
Newton was looking for a short throw over the middle to running back Ameer Abdullah and never saw Walker, who undercut the route and ran untouched down the left sideline.
Newton’s second nasty turnover came around midfield late in the third quarter. On one of his rare snaps under center, he tripped on center Pat Elflein’s foot and still tried to hand the ball while falling down to Chuba Hubbard.
Instead, the quarterback never got it to Hubbard, the ball hit the ground and the Falcons’ Grady Jarrett recovered. The Falcons scored a touchdown with that good field position to all but put the game out of reach.
PJ Walker gets in the game
Panthers backup quarterback P.J. Walker came into the game with 3:12 left in the second quarter, not long after Newton’s interception. The Panthers had tentatively planned for Walker to run a two-minute drive, since he was more familiar with the team’s hurry-up system.
But Walker was unimpressive early, making the wrong read on a zone-read running play that put him in third-and-long. Then, after a complete offensive line breakdown in protection, Walker decided not to throw the ball away or take a sack and instead threw it up for grabs. The pass was easily intercepted.
Fortunately for Walker, Atlanta didn’t score points on the turnover.
Walker then re-entered the game, down 29-14, with about six minutes left in the fourth quarter.
This time, he fared much better, throwing the ball primarily to former Temple teammate Robby Anderson. Anderson made a difficult 5-yard scoring catch with 3:11 left that cut Atlanta’s lead to 29-21. The Panthers’ defense got Atlanta to a third-and-14, but Carolina allowed a 24-yard pass on that play on a defensive error and never got the ball back.
Other notes:
▪ Cornerback Stephon Gilmore made his first start for the Panthers and made a tackle for loss on Atlanta’s first play from scrimmage. However, Gilmore later dropped a would-be interception. Speaking of drops, tight end Ian Thomas had one, as did Robby Anderson in traffic.
▪ Rookie tight end Tommy Tremble made one of the Panthers’ better catches of the day, reaching high to snag a 14-yard completion and convert a third down in the third quarter.
Speaking of interceptions, Jeremy Chinn made an acrobatic one off a flea flicker the Falcons tried in the third quarter that ended with Ryan trying to go deep. But Myles Hartsfield hit Ryan late on a blitz, and the pick was waved off. That unleashed a fusillade of boos in the stadium.
▪ Nice touch to have Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore, the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, bang the “Keep Pounding” drum before the game.