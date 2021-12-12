Falcons 29, Panthers 21: Instant reaction as Cam Newton throws a pick-6 in home loss

The Carolina Panthers took another tough uppercut to the chin Sunday, getting beaten 29-21 by the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium.

The loss continued a couple of nasty losing streaks for Carolina (5-8). The Panthers are now 0-5 in their last five home games, and Cam Newton is 0-11 in his last 11 games as a Panther starter. The Panthers were sporadically booed during the game, especially as it began to get out of reach in the fourth quarter.

As usual, the Panther offensive line looked overmatched, with Newton getting hit numerous times. But Newton caused his own share of problems, with two critical turnovers that led to touchdowns — a 66-yard pick-six interception and a fumble at midfield.

The game was likely the last one in which Carolina will be favored all season. The Panthers next travel to Buffalo, play at New Orleans and face the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers twice to close the season. A 5-12 or 6-11 record now looks like a distinct probability. On the bright side, so does a top-10 draft pick, which has to be used on either an offensive lineman or a quarterback.