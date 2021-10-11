Fall fun: Farm adventures, events, haunted houses and more in and around Greensboro

Fall is here, and Halloween is right around the corner. We’ve gathered a list of things to do to celebrate cooler weather and the spooky holiday.
Events
5:30 p.m. Oct. 14: Halloween-Inspired Hot Glass Cold Beer at Starworks, 100 Russell Drive, Star. Glassblowing demonstration by Leana Quade. Hilltop Seafood food truck will be on-site. 910-428-9001 or StarworksNC.org.
6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 16: Ghost Stories in the Park at High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point. 10th annual event with professional storyteller Donna Washington. Snacks and pumpkin decorating. highpointnc.gov.
Oct. 16 and 23: Glass Pumpkin Patch at Starworks Glass, 100 Russell Drive, Star. More than 3,000 hand-blown pumpkins on display and for sale. Most are between $45 and $100. Make an appointment to shop at starworksnc.org/pumpkin-patch.
5-8 p.m. Oct. 16: Spooky Hoopla at High Point Athletic Complex, 2920 School Park Road, High Point. Trunk-or-treating, haunted trail, hayride, costume contest. Food trucks on-site. visithighpoint.com
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 16-17, 23-24: Boo at the Zoo at 4401 Zoo Parkway, Asheboro. Trick-or-treating stations along the pathways of Africa, live music, animal encounters, pumpkin palooza, spooky treehouse trek and more. $8 per person or $5 for members. 800-488-0444 or nczoo.org.
7-9 p.m. Oct. 30: Halloween Safari at Piedmont Environmental Center, 1220 Penny Road, High Point. Meet “animals” who tell amazing things about their lives on a 45-minute safari hike. Apple cider, cookies and a campfire complete the adventure. Bring flashlights and wear appropriate shoes. Free. 336-883-8531.
1:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 30: Boo! At Bethabara at Historic Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem. Spooky stories, guided ghost tours. Free. Register by calling 336-397-7587 or by emailing dianao@cityofws.org.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 6: Pumpkin Smash at Lake Brandt Marina, 5945 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro. Bring your pumpkins to launch from a slingshot or smash it with a sledgehammer. Pumpkins remains will be composted. Free.
Farm adventures
What: McLaurin Farms
Where: 5601 N. Church St., Greensboro
When: Oct. 16-17, 23-24, 30-31
Cost: $12 for 3 and older at mclaurinfarms.com/pumpkin-patch.html
What to look for: Pumpkin patch, train rides, jump pad, glitter tattoos, petting farm, playground, concessions.
Information: mclaurinfarms.com
Etc.: Trunk or treat on 6-8 p.m. Oct. 19. $12 at mclaurinfarms.com/trunk-or-treat.html.
* * * *
What: Kersey Valley Maize Adventure
Where: 1615 Kersey Valley Road, Archdale
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday through Oct. 31
Cost: $25.63 general admission, $15.56 seniors
What to look for: Corn maze, train, jumping pillows, slide, pedal carts, cow train, kid zip lines, rock wall, bungee trampolines, treehouse village and dinosaur discovery
Information: 336-431-1700, maizeadventure.com
Etc.: For best results, book tickets online before you go. Parking is $5 cash.
* * * *
What: Corntacular Adventure at Harvest Ridge Farm
Where: 545 Service Road, Ruffin
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday through Oct. 31
Cost: $12, children 2 and younger are free
What to look for: Corn maze, pumpkin patch, barrel train, hay ride, corn cannon, hay mountain, jumping pillow and more
Information: 336-344-2323 or comegetlost.com
* * * *
What: Zane’s Clodbuster Farms
Where: 5500 Leonard Farm Road, Kernersville
When: Corn maze: 3-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 3-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Hayrides: 4-6:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4-6:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday, 1-5:30 p.m. Sunday. Flashlight maze: Dusk-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Cost: $7 corn maze or hayride, $12 combo ticket. 3 and younger are free.
What to look for: Corn maze, hay rides, bonfires, animals, games, pumpkin patch
Information: zanesclodbusterfarms.com/fall-festivities
Etc.: Masks required. COVID-19 precautions in place.
* * * *
What: Smith Hollow Farm
Where: 5920 Smith Hollow Road, Kernersville
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 16-17, 23-24, 30-31, Nov. 6-7
Cost: $10, 2 and younger are free.
What to look for: Corn maze, hayride, animal viewing, activities and games
Information: 336-813-2409 or smithhollowfarm.com
Etc.: Pumpkin patch, horse rides ($5), fire engine train ($3) and concessions are extra.
* * * *
What: Armstrong Artisan Farm
Where: 1499 Brook Cove Road, Walnut Cove
When: 4-7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday through Nov. 7
Cost: $12 for combo ticket, $10 for night maze or spooky maze, $10 for child combo ticket
What to look for: Corn maze, night maze, spooky maze, hayrides, pumpkin patches, petting zoo, corn pit, jumping pillow, apple cannons, photo areas, games, tractor train, bounce house, sunflower fields, live music and more
Information: armstrongartisanfarm.com
Haunted attractions
What: The Original Hollywood Horror Show
Where: 6333 Bass Mountain Road, Snow Camp
When: 8-11 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, 8 pm.-midnight Friday and Saturday through Oct. 31
Cost: $25 online or at the box office. Fast Pass tickets are only available at the box office.
What to look for: Scary attractions including American Horror Story’s Mr. Twisty, Take a Trip in Hellraiser’s Vortex, The Last Ride, The “Spirit of Houdini” Magic Show, Hollywood Horror Show Fest Halloween comic-con, Gruesome Gallery of makeup.
Information: hollywoodhorrorshow.com
Etc.: Parking is free.
* * * *
What: Wicked Whimsies
Where: 6130 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown
When: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Oct. 30
What to look for: Haunted trail where evil fairies have taken over.
Cost: $15 or $20 for the Quick Queue
Information: facebook.com/WickedWhimsies or wickedwhimsies.com
* * * *
What: Kersey Valley Spookywoods
Where: 1615 Kersey Valley Road, Archdale
When: 8-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 8-10 p.m. Sunday through Nov. 6
Cost: $30.20 for Friday and Sunday, $35.70 for Saturday, $59.49 for VIP and $79.63 for Immediate Access
What to look for: Scary attractions including Victoria’s Revenges, Pilgrims Harvest, West Manor Hospital, Archmaze, Hedge Swamp, Werewolf Forest, Funeral Home, Industrial 2405, Diner, Slaughter House, Puppet Theater, Pompeii’s Awakening and Follow the Light Home
Information: 336-431-1700 or spookywoods.com
Etc.: For best results, book tickets online before you go. Parking is $5 cash.
* * * *
What: Woods of Terror
Where: 5601 N. Church St., Greensboro
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, 7:30-11 p.m. Friday and 6:30-11 p.m. Saturday through Nov. 6
Cost: $35 for general admission tickets, $50 Fast Pass, $65 All-Access Pass
What to look for: Scary attractions including Monster Midway including a parade at 7 p.m. led by The Casket Car with Eddie and Dawn the Snake, Arachnophobia (bugs, spiders, snakes), Night Stalkers, Industrial Nightmare, Chaos 3-D (wear glasses and watch the walls come alive), The Blood House (vampires), The Awakening, Horror Movie Classics, Blackbeard’s Revenge, Miner’s Massacre, The Slaughter House, The Purge Anarchy, Blackout Terror (an experience in the dark)
Information: woodsofterror.com
Etc.: For best results, book tickets online before you go. Parking is $5 cash.