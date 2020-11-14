Fallen soldier's family receives new home in North Carolina

WENDELL — On Sept. 5, 2019, Army Sgt. 1st Class Elis Barreto was killed in action in Afghanistan, leaving behind his wife, Legna Barreto, and their three children. He was 34.

Legna Barreto said her husband always wanted to own a home for his family.

"One of his biggest dreams was to one day be able to provide a house for our family," Legna Barreto said.

On Veterans Day, just over a year after his death, Barreto stood in front of her family's new house, given to them by area organizations and businesses as part of a project called Operation: Coming Home.

"Today, I see his dream come true," she said.

The home, located in Wendell Falls, was built in conjunction with the Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County, the U.S. Veterans Corps and several businesses in the Triangle.

They team up to give wounded veterans and the widows of fallen soldiers a new home.

"It's an honor that this house was built because of my husband," Barreto said in an interview. "We are very proud of that."