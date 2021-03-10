FBI: N.C. man says he was swept up in Capitol riot, but video shows otherwise. He was arrested in Winston-Salem. (copy)

A Reidsville man arrested Friday in Winston-Salem in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol told FBI agents he was pushed by the crowd and had to go in or be trampled.
But agents say video evidence shows 23-year-old Matthew Mark Wood, carrying a Trump flag, was among the first dozen people to climb into a broken window that day.
The FBI says Wood contacted authorities on Jan. 25 to say he was on the agency's list of suspects in the riot. He is one of at least seven people from North Carolina, including a former High Point police officer, who have been charged in the storming of the Capitol while Congress was trying to certify November's presidential election results.
Wood is out on bail, his Winston-Salem attorney David Freedman said Wednesday.
Freedman noted that this is Wood's first criminal offense.
“He’s been very cooperative in the process. When he saw his picture online, he contacted the FBI proactively,” Freedman said.
He described Wood as "a great young man" and "very hard working."
“This is a very difficult time for him,” Freedman said.
A woman at a home on Elon Drive in Reidsville who matched a description of Wood’s mother declined to comment Wednesday, referring all questions to Freedman, who is Matthew Wood's attorney.
Trump signs still dotted the yards at many homes in the neighborhood, where residents yelled and cursed at a reporter seeking information about Wood.
In the criminal complaint, authorities allege Wood entered the U.S. Capitol through a broken window and went into U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's conference room.
The FBI says Wood told them he did not intend to disrupt the Electoral College ballot certification but was pushed toward the window by the crowd and went inside to avoid being trampled.
Agents say Wood's account isn't supported by video evidence.
Wood is accused of being inside the Capitol for more than an hour. Video from a Senate door shows that he willingly climbed through a broken window, carrying a Trump flag into the Capitol, according to the complaint.
"The video illustrates that he (Wood) was present while the windows were being broken and that he was amongst the first group of individuals to breach the Senate Wing Door (entering as the 10th individual to climb through the broken window approximately ten seconds after it was broken)," according to the complaint.
The FBI said in the complaint it has reviewed video obtained from inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda that shows Wood parading, demonstrating, and picketing. It also shows Wood "waving and encouraging others to engage and confront law enforcement as they attempt to push rioters back and clear the Rotunda," according to the complaint.
The FBI also obtained screen shots of posts that investigators say Wood made on social media but later deleted. According to the complaint, Wood admitted to making posts about his participation but deleting them and deactivating his account before being interviewed by the FBI on Jan. 26.
The complaint included two Facebook posts made by an account with the name “Matthew Wood,” which the FBI said included a profile photo that appears to be Matthew Mark Wood.
One post reads, in part, "Our election was stolen. The system is against us. I stood up to our tyrannical government. You can keep sitting or you can do something about it like we did today. Our nation has experienced necessary revolts before ..."
The other reads, "We sent those politicians running. ... When diplomacy doesn't work and your message has gone undelivered, it shouldn't surprise you when we revolt."
Wood faces charges of knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and obstruction of justice/Congress.
