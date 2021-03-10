FBI: N.C. man says he was swept up in Capitol riot, but video shows otherwise. He was arrested in Winston-Salem. (copy)

Trump signs still dotted the yards at many homes in the neighborhood, where residents yelled and cursed at a reporter seeking information about Wood.

In the criminal complaint, authorities allege Wood entered the U.S. Capitol through a broken window and went into U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's conference room.

The FBI says Wood told them he did not intend to disrupt the Electoral College ballot certification but was pushed toward the window by the crowd and went inside to avoid being trampled.

Agents say Wood's account isn't supported by video evidence.

Wood is accused of being inside the Capitol for more than an hour. Video from a Senate door shows that he willingly climbed through a broken window, carrying a Trump flag into the Capitol, according to the complaint.

"The video illustrates that he (Wood) was present while the windows were being broken and that he was amongst the first group of individuals to breach the Senate Wing Door (entering as the 10th individual to climb through the broken window approximately ten seconds after it was broken)," according to the complaint.