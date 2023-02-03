Q. I am a naturopathic physician and find the info in your column quite useful. This week in your column, you recommended HPF Cholestene brand red yeast rice. Unless its position has changed recently, the Food and Drug Administration recommends people NOT buy this brand because lovastatin is one of the ingredients.

A. You are correct. The FDA “is advising consumers not to purchase or use Cholestene, a product promoted and sold for cholesterol management ... FDA laboratory analysis confirmed Cholestene contains lovastatin, the active ingredient in the FDA-approved prescription drug Mevacor, used to treat patients with high blood cholesterol levels.”

We have always found the FDA’s position puzzling. It’s OK for people to take lovastatin as a prescription drug, but the same ingredient is inappropriate in a dietary supplement. A meta-analysis and systematic review of 30 studies of red yeast rice preparations concluded that this natural product can reduce risk factors associated with heart disease (Frontiers in Pharmacology, Feb. 21, 2022). People taking RYR were less likely to die during the studies.

We have discussed this controversial issue in greater detail in our “eGuide to Cholesterol Control and Heart Health.” This online resource can be found under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q. My question is about hawthorn supplements. I know someone who takes it to lower blood pressure and blood sugar. It seems to work well for her, lowering those quite a bit.

I currently take hydrochlorothiazide for blood pressure and was on metformin for blood sugar. However, that gave me an upset stomach all day and awful stomach pain at night. So, I stopped it. My doctor doesn’t have any suggestions other than writing a prescription for more powerful drugs. I’d prefer to go the natural route if there are other solutions that may work but are not instantaneous. Might hawthorn be helpful?

A. Hawthorn has been utilized in several traditional formularies for problems likely related to elevated blood sugar or blood pressure (Frontiers in Pharmacology, Aug. 20, 2021; Natural Products and Bioprospecting, April 2021). However, most of the studies that have been done are in animals. In mice and rats, hawthorn extract can help lower cholesterol as well as blood sugar and blood pressure. Until we see a large, randomized controlled trial in humans, though, we cannot endorse hawthorn for blood sugar or high blood pressure.

Q. When the air gets dry in the winter, my husband uses a neti pot to rinse his nasal passages. This year, I switched him to Xlear sinus rinse packets. They contain xylitol, which is a natural anti-bacterial product.

He also uses homeopathic sinus and allergy sprays as well as homeopathic remedies for seasonal allergies and sinus headaches. They work well; he’s had no sinus infections since implementing these measures.

A. A neti pot is a traditional method for being able to rinse out the nose and sinuses. An alternative would be a plastic device designed to wash the sinuses.

Xylitol is also known as birch sugar. This natural product inhibits the growth of some common bacteria found in the nose. Utilizing Xlear or other preparations for rinsing the sinuses makes sense, but we urge everyone to dissolve the packets in sterile water so as not to introduce new pathogens.