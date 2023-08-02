Wells Fargo & Co. is being required to provide $1.9 billion toward a special assessment from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. as part of replenishing the federal funds used to resolve three high-profile bank failures.

Wells Fargo recently disclosed the assessment amount in its second-quarter regulatory filing.

Bank of America Corp. will provide $1.9 billion and Truist Financial Corp. $460 million. Those banks also disclosed their assessment amounts in their second-quarter financial filing.

The collapses of First Republic, Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank rank among the largest bank failures in U.S. history. According to the FDIC, the Silicon Valley failure would cost the fund $20 billion. First Republic is estimated to cost $13 billion and Signature $2.5 billion.

In May, the FDIC said that it projects that 113 banking organizations would be subject to the special assessment. Those with total assets over $50 billion would pay more than 95% of the special assessment. The assessment will not be charged to banks with total assets under $5 billion.