Federal judge sets hearing to determine the fate of the former BB&T headquarters building in downtown Winston-Salem

The ownership of the former BB&T Financial Center in downtown Winston-Salem may be determined at a May 23 hearing.

The building's co-owner, Tyson “Ty” Rhame, was sentenced in December to 15 years in federal prison and fined $1 million.

Rhame was convicted on Oct. 10, 2018, in the Northern District of Georgia on 11 of 13 counts of mail and wire fraud conspiracy, as well as multiple counts of mail and wire fraud.

The 271,445-square-foot tower at 200 W. Second St. is listed as a potential forfeiture target by the U.S. government.

U.S. District Court Judge Steve Jones will preside over the hearing that will address "any outstanding issues related to forfeiture and restitution," as well as the defendants' pending bond appeal.

“The court specifically finds that forfeiture is a part of each defendant’s sentence and a specific amount of forfeiture will be determined at a later date,” Jones said in December,

Rex Morgan, an attorney representing co-owner Ray Gee, has said that “due to the current instability in virtually all areas of commerce spawned by COVID-19, I truly cannot say if Mr. Rhame’s conviction will have any effect one way or another” on the operation of the former BB&T center.

BB&T Corp had its headquarters in the tower for 25 years before its $33.4 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. of Atlanta created Truist Financial Corp., which moved its headquarters to Charlotte in December 2019.

Truist moved its offices from the tower in spring 2020 in favor of lower-profile sites it owns in Winston-Salem, including the downtown Park Building, as part of an initiative to reduce its companywide office space by 4.8 million square feet.

Rhame and Gee paid $60 million for the building in December 2014, nearly $26 million more than its tax value at the time. The current tax value is $30.2 million.

The sentencing hearing for Rhame, 56, and co-defendants Frank Bell and James Shaw was delayed at least five times as their motions for acquittal and a new trial were pursued and ultimately denied.

Shaw was sentenced to 95 months and a $500,000 fine, while Bell was sentenced to seven years with no fine. They can appeal to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Jones said the federal Bureau of Prison will determine where they will serve their terms.

Acquitted of money laundering

Rhame, a retired pilot and lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force, founded Sterling Currency Group LLC of Atlanta, which had been listed among the nation’s largest sellers of Iraq’s currency, the dinar.

Shaw, 58, was a co-owner of Sterling and Bell, 58, served as chief operating officer.

Federal attorneys claimed that between 2010 and June 2015, Sterling grossed more than $600 million in revenue from the sale of the Iraqi dinar and other currencies; Rhame and Shaw received over $180 million in distributions.

According to the indictment, at least $19.9 million was laundered through 24 accounts. Officials also flagged another $22,643 in 10 accounts for wire and mail fraud.

The Sterling officials were accused by U.S. attorneys of “taking steps to make investors believe they would get rich by investing in the Iraqi dinar.”

“At one point, Rhame posted information on Sterling’s website falsely suggesting that the dinar was about to revalue. At other times, Rhame and Bell falsely claimed that Sterling would cash out investors at airports around the country following a dinar “revaluation.”

The defendants also were accused of paying “substantial sums of money to third parties who in turn spread false information about the dinar on conference calls and Internet chat rooms.”

Rhame and Bell also were convicted of making false statements to federal law enforcement agents. The jury acquitted the defendants of money laundering charges.

“These executives engaged in a lengthy campaign to defraud investors by spreading lies about the investment potential of the Iraqi dinar,” acting U.S. attorney Kurt Erskine said in 2018.

“These convictions resulted from years of investigation, which included dozens of electronic and physical search warrants, hundreds of witness interviews, and extensive financial analysis.”

