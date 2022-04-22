 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Expert testifies that the shoe impressions found on Nathaniel Jones' car are not a definitive match to a pair of Air Force 1s found at the home of two of the Winston-Salem 5.

William Bodziak, an expert on shoe impressions, testified that a pair of Air Force 1s found at the home of two of the five teenagers convicted of murdering NBA star Chris Paul's grandfather, Nathaniel Jones, could have made the shoe impressions found on Jones' Lincoln Town Car the night Jones was found dead in 2002. But it is not a definitive match. The shoe impressions are the only piece of physical evidence that police used to tie the five teenagers to the crime scene. The four men (one of the men died before filing a claim with the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission) are seeking exoneration from a panel of three superior court judges in a hearing that started Monday in Forsyth Superior Court. 

