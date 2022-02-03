Fire chief: Too soon to open up the one-mile evacuation zone

Grubbs said that one of the hardest things firefighters had to do on Monday night was pull back from the roaring inferno that was destroying the fertilizer plant.

“It is a hard challenge for us to step back and look at everything from a distance,” Grubbs said. “I was on one of the first arriving companies when this incident happened. Our crews battled for two hours to try to stop the fire, before we realized that the conditions were unstoppable at that time. Making the decision for us to leave is very hard, and understanding what the impact to the community could be is very hard for us. We have to make these decisions every day, and typically they do not include leaving the scene.”

Grubbs said firefighters knew on arrival that the building was gone and that the focus would have to be on preventing the fire from spreading farther.

Fire officials also revealed Thursday morning that it was someone driving past the plant on Monday night who made the first 911 call to alert authorities about the fire. That call came in about 6:45 p.m.

“Within the space of three to four minutes, there were over a dozen phone calls, both from the facility and from passers-by and others outside the facility who saw the fire,” McIntyre said.