Fire chief: Too soon to open up the one-mile evacuation zone

Winston-Salem Fire Chief William “Trey” Mayo said during a 2 p.m. press conference that the risk of an explosion at the still-smoldering Winston Weaver furniture plant has “greatly diminished,” but that it is too soon to open up the one-mile evacuation zone for voluntary evacuation.
Mayo said that for several hours now, firefighters and heavy equipment operators have been working on the site, cooling smoldering piles of material with water.
Working methodically to avoid any sudden flare-up, firefighters and others are carefully pulling apart the rubble left from Monday night’s inferno, one that destroyed the fertilizer plant near the corner of Cherry Street and Indiana Avenue.
Mayo said about 12 firefighters at a time, wearing protective gear, are working on the site and switching out every four hours.
Mayo said discussions are underway on how to remove a rail car that caused one of the greatest explosion fears because it is packed with 90 tons of ammonium nitrate, a material that could be a catalyst for an explosion under the right conditions.
Responders were able to look inside that rail car Thursday and were able to see that the material inside was not damaged by the fire.
It was “dry, white and granular as we expect it to be,” Mayo said.
Shamrock Environmental and D.H. Griffin, demolition experts, are on the site helping the effort to conquer the fire for good.
Mayo said that because a lot of piles of material are still covered in rubble, his team isn’t sure what threats they face as they begin “poking around in the plant.”
The ammonium nitrate and other chemicals at the site could suddenly flare up if they are exposed to oxygen as firefighters and others take apart the piles, Mayo cautioned.
That’s why the evacuation isn’t being lifted yet: authorities don’t want to tell everyone they can go home, only to have to reverse gears should the fire jump up.
At any rate, a nozzle capable of shooting 1,000 gallons per minute is trained on that rail car should the need arise.
Authorities were able to get detailed photos and analyze their task on Wednesday when they ascended over the site in an N.C. Highway Patrol helicopter.
Mayo said he was especially pleased with the arrival on Wednesday of one of the country’s top experts on ammonium nitrate.
The fire chief teared up and his voice cracked when he talked about the efforts of his firefighting team over what is now stretching toward 72 hours since the fire began.
And it was reassuring to hear the National expert tell him he wouldn’t have done anything differently than how fire officials have proceeded.
“I am proud of the work our folks have done this week,” Mayo said.
With questions swirling over the age of the plant, the standards, or lack of them, that it had to follow, and the effect of the fire and evacuations on people in nearby neighborhoods, Mayor Pro Tem and North Ward Council Member D. D Adams vowed to find the money “to make sure my community is whole.”
“I have received numerous calls from constituents,” she said. “I want them to know my job is to protect and serve the community. “
Earlier update
Rain helped to cool the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning, said Battalion Chief Patrick Grubbs with the Winston-Salem Fire Department, but it also pushed potentially harmful smoke closer to the ground in Winston-Salem.
Officials warned people to stay out of the smoke as much as possible, particularly if you have a respiratory condition.
Fire officials can’t yet say how soon people might be able to return to their homes and jobs in the evacuated area within one mile of the plant.
Grubbs repeated the message that people should stay out of the evacuated area. On Wednesday, Mayor Allen Joines said the city would look for ways to make the evacuation zone more difficult to access.
Winston Weaver has announced that it is contributing $100,000 toward helping the city recover from the fire.
Fire investigator Rick McIntyre said he’s assembled a team of 12 specialists, including people from state and federal agencies to work on determining the cause of the fire.
He also said that, because Winston Weaver stored hazardous chemicals on site, it was subject to an annual inspection.
The plant was constructed in 1939 and opened in 1940. The building code in effect at that time was the 1936 building code, which continued to govern the company’s requirements for ensuring safety.
McIntyre said that the 1936 code had very little in it to control how chemicals are kept on the site.
“The building codes today have a lot more detail and requirements in regard to chemical processes and chemical storage,” McIntyre said. “Now, it is much more detailed, and that is what they would be required to meet if they built there today.”
McIntyre said he could not speculate on how much it would cost the company to build the plant to current standards.
Grubbs said that one of the hardest things firefighters had to do on Monday night was pull back from the roaring inferno that was destroying the fertilizer plant.
“It is a hard challenge for us to step back and look at everything from a distance,” Grubbs said. “I was on one of the first arriving companies when this incident happened. Our crews battled for two hours to try to stop the fire, before we realized that the conditions were unstoppable at that time. Making the decision for us to leave is very hard, and understanding what the impact to the community could be is very hard for us. We have to make these decisions every day, and typically they do not include leaving the scene.”
Grubbs said firefighters knew on arrival that the building was gone and that the focus would have to be on preventing the fire from spreading farther.
Fire officials also revealed Thursday morning that it was someone driving past the plant on Monday night who made the first 911 call to alert authorities about the fire. That call came in about 6:45 p.m.
“Within the space of three to four minutes, there were over a dozen phone calls, both from the facility and from passers-by and others outside the facility who saw the fire,” McIntyre said.
Only one employee was inside the plant when the fire started, McIntyre said. All 36 employees of the company are safe and accounted for, officials said, responding to an rumor that one employee was missing.
Grubbs said firefighters knew what was in the plant when they arrived and knew they had to work on trying to protect the chemicals inside the plant from the fire.
“One thing that is hard to explain is how fast things change on the scene,” he said. “When they changed and we knew we were no longer able to protect the chemicals from the fire, then we started to change the way we were thinking.”
