 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

First Bancorp board declares 22-cent quarterly dividend

  • 0

The board of directors of First Bancorp has declared a 22-cent cash dividend on its common stock.

The dividend is payable Oct. 25 to shareholders registered as of Sept. 30.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Changes coming to your Journal

Changes coming to your Journal

The Winston-Salem Journal has been the community’s leader for local news for the past 125 years, and it’s our responsibility to provide strong…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert